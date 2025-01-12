Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the...
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

We know we keep telling you guys that things keep getting worse and worse for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass but ... well ... they do. Just when we think we've seen a level of incompetence that can't possibly be outdone we see something like this and have to share it with you all.

This time the receipt comes from Justine Bateman who has been RELENTLESS in calling out Democratic leadership in California, especially Newsom and of course, Bass. 

Seems Bateman's friend spilled some 'tea' about how badly the ball really was dropped this time with the fires.

Take a look:

He didn't declare an emergency until Palisades had been on fire for nearly six hours.

So no money for federal assistance. 

Are you effing kidding us?!

We've been seeing petitions floating around calling for criminal charges for Bass and others so thinking a large class action lawsuit would be their best case scenario after this horrific disaster.

Oh absolutely. They were probably trying to figure out how much to give their DEI hiring practices and how to make sure the monies provided were spent EQUITABLY since you know, disasters like fires are super racist and stuff.

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Lives saved. Homes saved.

This was a complete and total cluster-eff and a reminder of what happens when Democrats spend decades fully in charge of a state.

===========================================================================

