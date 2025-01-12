It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head

We know we keep telling you guys that things keep getting worse and worse for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass but ... well ... they do. Just when we think we've seen a level of incompetence that can't possibly be outdone we see something like this and have to share it with you all.

This time the receipt comes from Justine Bateman who has been RELENTLESS in calling out Democratic leadership in California, especially Newsom and of course, Bass.

Seems Bateman's friend spilled some 'tea' about how badly the ball really was dropped this time with the fires.

Take a look:

This is from my friend @ericspiegelman, who served as a commissioner under both Mayor Garcetti (and then Bass, for a moment).

There is no end to the ball-dropping this week by Karen Bass and her office. pic.twitter.com/yEPJ5pQ9HK — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 11, 2025

He didn't declare an emergency until Palisades had been on fire for nearly six hours.

So no money for federal assistance.

Are you effing kidding us?!

Im smelling a large class action lawsuit. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 11, 2025

We've been seeing petitions floating around calling for criminal charges for Bass and others so thinking a large class action lawsuit would be their best case scenario after this horrific disaster.

Can we be honest? In those 6 hours you can believe that the yahoos in charge were spending time debating how to benefit from whatever decision they made rather than just making the decision. We all know it. The focus wasn't on timeliness it was on 'how do we roll this out to our… — Airborne (@abnheel) January 12, 2025

Oh absolutely. They were probably trying to figure out how much to give their DEI hiring practices and how to make sure the monies provided were spent EQUITABLY since you know, disasters like fires are super racist and stuff.

She had no business being in Ghana. She had a duty to be here for the citizens. — Lakes N Pains (@lakesnpains) January 11, 2025

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Oh my it just keeps getting worse. Those helicopters could've helped so much. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 11, 2025

Lives saved. Homes saved.

This was a complete and total cluster-eff and a reminder of what happens when Democrats spend decades fully in charge of a state.

