BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:22 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump has been sentenced with unconditional discharge in the NYC hush money case.

Which means nothing.

Nada.

No fines, no jail time, no punishment ... just a sentence so Trump can officially be called a convicted felon.

Merchan's explanation:

What a joke. All of it.

How much time and money did they waste on this?

Ultimately this was originally about keeping Trump out of the Oval Office but when that failed they went for what they likely considered the next best thing, being able to call Trump a convicted felon. The fact Merchan sentenced him with basically nothing PROVES just that. He can babble about legal protections for the president but ultimately we all know President Trump was politically targeted.

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Sam J.
Don't care. Glad to have voted for the felon.

PROUD EVEN.

And now the countdown to his appeal can begin.

