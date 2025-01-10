BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL

Trump has been sentenced with unconditional discharge in the NYC hush money case.

Which means nothing.

Nada.

No fines, no jail time, no punishment ... just a sentence so Trump can officially be called a convicted felon.

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: Trump sentenced with unconditional discharge in NYC hush money case. No jail time, no fine, no punishment - other than being branded as a convicted felon. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Merchan's explanation:

JUDGE MERCHAN: "Ordinary citizens do not receive those legal protections. It is the office of the president that bestows those to the office holder. It is the citizenry of this nation that recently decided that you should once again receive the benefits of those protections." -… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

What a joke. All of it.

How much time and money did they waste on this?

Trump can now fully appeal the New York hush money criminal case after today's sentencing.



I think he has a good chance at overturning it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Ultimately this was originally about keeping Trump out of the Oval Office but when that failed they went for what they likely considered the next best thing, being able to call Trump a convicted felon. The fact Merchan sentenced him with basically nothing PROVES just that. He can babble about legal protections for the president but ultimately we all know President Trump was politically targeted.

Donald J. Trump is a convicted felon.



How many Americans regret their vote because of this, do you think?



Approximately 0. pic.twitter.com/8On8sk0IGI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Don't care. Glad to have voted for the felon.

PROUD EVEN.

And now the countdown to his appeal can begin.

###





===========================================================================

Related:

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)

WOOF! Check Out the LOOK Kamala Fired (PUN INTENDED) at Biden for Making Joke During Fire Presser (Video)

Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown



===========================================================================