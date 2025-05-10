Country Singer John Rich Composed a Little Ditty for Sen. Thom Tillis

Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported last week, MAGA was not happy with Sen. Thom Tillis, who stood in opposition to President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin. Tillis single-handedly was blocking his confirmation, reportedly over Martin's support for January 6 political prisoners. Trump has since pulled Martin's nomination and replaced him with Fox News co-host Jeanine Pirro. If the Senate does not confirm a U.S. Attorney for D.C. before May 20, activist Judge Jeb Boasberg would get to choose.

On Friday, Tillis tried to get back in with the good graces of conservatives by posting about liberals freaking out over the "persecution" of Justice Sonya Sotomayor.

Too little, too late.

Speaking of rich, country singer John Rich even composed a short ode to Tillis.

Tillis is getting primaried, and voters aren't going to forget how he kneecapped Trump's nominee.

Tags: THOM TILLIS

