Country Singer John Rich Composed a Little Ditty for Sen. Thom Tillis

As Twitchy reported last week, MAGA was not happy with Sen. Thom Tillis, who stood in opposition to President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin. Tillis single-handedly was blocking his confirmation, reportedly over Martin's support for January 6 political prisoners. Trump has since pulled Martin's nomination and replaced him with Fox News co-host Jeanine Pirro. If the Senate does not confirm a U.S. Attorney for D.C. before May 20, activist Judge Jeb Boasberg would get to choose.

Advertisement

On Friday, Tillis tried to get back in with the good graces of conservatives by posting about liberals freaking out over the "persecution" of Justice Sonya Sotomayor.

This is incredibly rich after liberals spent all of last year freaking out about the political views of Justice Alito’s wife. It is not the job for Justice Sotomayor or any other judge to be partisan politicians in robes. Their job is to follow the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/uyc2GYHFXg — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 9, 2025

Too little, too late.

Don’t pretend to be a conservative now, Thom… — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) May 10, 2025

You're being primaried in 2026. We will all support the challenger. Get used to the idea now — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 10, 2025

Hey, buddy. I'm one of your constituents here in ENC. I'm an active voter. By failing to get with the @realDonaldTrump program, you just lost me. I'll be watching for a valid replacement for you. — freedom_hrd_on (@DBabeluck) May 9, 2025

This is incredibly rich after you blocked Ed Martin, loser. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) May 10, 2025

Speaking of rich, country singer John Rich even composed a short ode to Tillis.

I hope you like my little country ditty about THom Tillis:) pic.twitter.com/1y2BHIRgXA — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 9, 2025

CMA Song of the Year pic.twitter.com/hNKJiVIsOa — Mary Frances (@VolunteerCat) May 9, 2025

🔥🔥🔥 love it — Christina Patterson (@Kirbee09) May 10, 2025

Awesome — DRJ (@DonJerniganSr) May 10, 2025

That’s a number 1 hit song right there! Love it! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 MissyMiss🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MissyE2024) May 10, 2025

Tillis is getting primaried, and voters aren't going to forget how he kneecapped Trump's nominee.

***