Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’

'I'm Doing Well:' Former WH Official Camryn Kinsey Provides Update After Fainting During Fox News Segment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 09, 2025

Early this morning, we told you that Camryn Kinsey, a former White House official, fainted during an interview on Fox News. The footage is scary to watch, and we waited for hours to hear an update about Kinsey's condition.

Now she's posted on X, and seems to be doing well:

The entire post reads:

To everyone who has called, texted, prayed, or checked in, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support has meant the world.

I’m taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay.

It may not have been how I planned to end the segment, but I’ll be back on your TV soon. Hopefully long enough to finally finish my point about Kamala!

That's the spirit.

Same.

So are we.

Rest is important.

The outpouring of concern is amazing to see.

We were watching for an update.

This writer is going to defend Hunt. He has a job, and he had producers yelling in his ear, probably telling him to wrap up and cut to commercial.

In the video, someone from off-camera clearly runs onto the set the second Kinsey collapsed to render aid. This criticism of Hunt is, at best, unhelpful.

