'I'm Doing Well:' Former WH Official Camryn Kinsey Provides Update After Fainting During Fox News Segment

Early this morning, we told you that Camryn Kinsey, a former White House official, fainted during an interview on Fox News. The footage is scary to watch, and we waited for hours to hear an update about Kinsey's condition.

Advertisement

Now she's posted on X, and seems to be doing well:

Wow, sorry for the scare last night.



I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care. It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well.



To everyone who has… — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) May 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

To everyone who has called, texted, prayed, or checked in, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support has meant the world. I’m taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay. It may not have been how I planned to end the segment, but I’ll be back on your TV soon. Hopefully long enough to finally finish my point about Kamala!

That's the spirit.

Glad you’re well! Sending prayers. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 9, 2025

Same.

So glad to hear you are okay. Get lots of rest and feel better soon 🙏🏻 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 9, 2025

So are we.

Praying you have a speedy recovery, @camrynbaylee and feel better soon as you continue to rest. Praise God that you are doing ok. 🙏🏻 Have a restful weekend. — A.J. Folino III (@FolinoAJIII) May 9, 2025

Rest is important.

Happy you’re ok!

It’s weird how you can be worried about someone you don’t even know!

Take care. Hope to see you back on air soon. — Giant Toad (@1neutral11) May 9, 2025

The outpouring of concern is amazing to see.

Camryn is ok 👌 👍 https://t.co/4cA9kIKiAO — Total Bullshark (@Bullsharkbite) May 9, 2025

We were watching for an update.

She's okay, everybody. No thanks to Jonathan Hunt though, who just sat there shuffling his papers on air. #FoxNews https://t.co/6OVOxJathQ — Paul J Elliott 🇨🇦 (@PaulJElliott) May 9, 2025

This writer is going to defend Hunt. He has a job, and he had producers yelling in his ear, probably telling him to wrap up and cut to commercial.

In the video, someone from off-camera clearly runs onto the set the second Kinsey collapsed to render aid. This criticism of Hunt is, at best, unhelpful.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.