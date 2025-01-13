DUDE ... WTAF?! Join Us As We Tour Site Gavin Newsom Is Using to 'Correct' CA Fire Misinformation (Video)

We have long said (written) that Democrats have never met a crisis they couldn't exploit and sadly, watching the complete failure from the top down in California state government as fires continue to burn that has never been truer. From Obama bros promoting ActBlue as a donation site to help with the fires (we wish we were kidding) to Newsom himself directing people in need to a site he claims is to counter misinformation, Democrats are proving once again they do not seek office to serve, they seek office for money and power.

About the website Newsom claims was built to combat misinformation on the fires?

Yeah, it's not exactly that.

Watch this:

So Gavin Newsom launched a website to fight fire disinformation but really it’s a political page for himself to launch his 2028 presidential run. You can even donate.



Wow. Rock bottom meet basement. pic.twitter.com/wLB8NTfepb — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 12, 2025

So the a-hole is directing people who have likely lost everything to a campaign site filled with pro-Democrat and most specifically pro-Newsom/California government talking points. Imagine how damn ignorant one must be of the people they're serving to think this was a tall acceptable.

And we thought his faking a phone call to avoid talking to a woman in need was bad.

This guy really really really sucks.

It so laughable he thinks he could be president. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) January 13, 2025

While we agree we would hardly be surprised to see Democrats not only push him for the nomination but vote for him. Sadly, even the very people he has already failed in California who just can't accept their progressive policies are destroying their own communities and homes.

Yep… campaign website and donations link is actblue pic.twitter.com/iyY9pW3iXk — Mississippi Patriot (@Meemsllc) January 12, 2025

Remember how angry the Left got at Trump for daring to sell Bibles? Oddly enough, those same people don't seem to mind Newsom exploiting the fires to raise money and sell himself.

Bad visual, but you get what we meant, yes?

Sooner than later.

