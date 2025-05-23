Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer...
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon

Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:00 PM on May 23, 2025
Gene J. Puskar

President Trump has given the green light to an investment deal between United States Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel. While the details of the deal have not been finalized Nippon will infuse fourteen billion dollars into US Steel. The investment includes badly needed upgrades to the Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh and the construction of a new mill in a yet-to-be-determined location.

US Steel's headquarters will also remain in Pittsburgh.

Nippon originally tried to acquire US Steel in 2023 and had reached an agreement to buy the ailing company outright in 2024. In one of the last official acts of his administration, Joe Biden (or whoever was actually running the White House at the time) blocked the sale, citing national security concerns.

After taking office, President Trump indicated that he was also against foreign ownership, but unlike Biden, he was willing to negotiate and offered to mediate negotiations between the companies. Today's announcement was the result of those negotiations.

The President's comment:

I am proud to announce that, after much consideration and negotiation, US Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh. For many years, the name, “United States Steel” was synonymous with Greatness, and now, it will be again. This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 Billion Dollars to the U.S. Economy. The bulk of that Investment will occur in the next 14 months. This is the largest Investment in the History of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. My Tariff Policies will ensure that Steel will once again be, forever, MADE IN AMERICA. From Pennsylvania to Arkansas, and from Minnesota to Indiana, AMERICAN MADE is BACK. I will see you all at US Steel, in Pittsburgh, on Friday, May 30th, for a BIG Rally. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!

 The investment, promise of new jobs, and the continued operation of the Mon Valley Works were welcomed news in Pennsylvania.

The economic benefits of the deal will extend well beyond Pennsylvania.

US Steel stock jumped $9.11 after the announcement, closing 30% higher for the week.

This deal promises to infuse billions into the economy, save thousands of existing jobs, and create thousands more.

The future is bright indeed.

Tags: BIDEN DEAL DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY NEW YORK POST SALENA ZITO

