Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer to Get Out of Obama Administration

Talk about a weird coincidence… or is it? Back in 2015, before he became president, then-Vice President Joe Biden talked about pretending to have prostate cancer to drop out of President Barack Obama’s administration. Who kids about getting prostate cancer? Biden. But it has many asking if it was indeed a humorous exaggeration or his way of dealing with a real, dire diagnosis.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨2015: Joe Biden jokes about faking prostate cancer to get out of the Obama administration:



“He’s president. He gets to make the decision, and unless there’s an overwhelming disagreement on principle — in which case I’d develop prostate cancer or something and leave." pic.twitter.com/v0W8J3fCvk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

Original reporting on this comment in 2015: https://t.co/y7FB3Fvpk6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

In hindsight—this is a really strange thing to joke about pic.twitter.com/0EcRBfC4DA — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 21, 2025

Oophf. Well, it’s either all a very grotesque lie, or a really bad joke that turned tragic.



Either way, he’s a liar and a criminal.



Years before this, he alluded to being bought for the right price too.

He’s a slime ball. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 23, 2025

Why focus on a specific form of cancer when just alluding to cancer in general would have worked?

Commenters say this lines up with when Biden reportedly had his last test that would have revealed prostate cancer.

I think he was diagnosed in 2014/2015 and hid it all this time — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) May 23, 2025

Of all the types of cancer ... 🤔 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 23, 2025

Interesting since they reported his last PSA test was in 2014. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) May 23, 2025

Seriously, it seems like more than simple serendipity.

Posters still can’t get over Biden throwing out prostate cancer so casually.

What a strange thing to joke about.. 🧐 — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 23, 2025

Very weird thing to joke about. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

on the other hand, Fate is a weird thing — WestWatch2000 (@WestWatch2000) May 23, 2025

He’s a disgrace and it’s disturbing to watch him say that out loud ! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) May 23, 2025

We would not be surprised if Biden were diagnosed with prostate cancer a decade ago. His political career has been a string of lies. What’s one more to add to the list in his quest for power?