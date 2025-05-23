Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run...
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer to Get Out of Obama Administration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 23, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Talk about a weird coincidence… or is it? Back in 2015, before he became president, then-Vice President Joe Biden talked about pretending to have prostate cancer to drop out of President Barack Obama’s administration. Who kids about getting prostate cancer? Biden. But it has many asking if it was indeed a humorous exaggeration or his way of dealing with a real, dire diagnosis.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Why focus on a specific form of cancer when just alluding to cancer in general would have worked?

Commenters say this lines up with when Biden reportedly had his last test that would have revealed prostate cancer.

Seriously, it seems like more than simple serendipity.

Posters still can’t get over Biden throwing out prostate cancer so casually.

We would not be surprised if Biden were diagnosed with prostate cancer a decade ago. His political career has been a string of lies. What’s one more to add to the list in his quest for power?

