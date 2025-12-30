Turd Ferguson’s Tone-Deaf Meltdown: 'Diversity Is Our Strength' Right as Somali Fraud Train Derails Him

Democrats really are into humiliation rituals. It's so embarrassing.

I met with Somali American community leaders today to discuss the deep damage inflicted by Donald Trump's harmful rhetoric and reckless deportations.



Here in Washington state, we recognize that diversity is a strength. pic.twitter.com/wx1ikqa65t — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 30, 2025

It is most definitely the fraud.

Democrats really can’t help themselves sometimes. https://t.co/hWEu8Reb09 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 30, 2025

Yes, unfortunately.

Governor Ferguson, you have a serious Somali fraud problem in your state. South King County is especially out of control. Receipts dropping soon. @camhigby and I play for keeps. https://t.co/Ql5CBcidwS — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) December 30, 2025

Welp.

Look what Governor Bob Ferguson has to say about fraudsters. I’ll tell you what, I know for a fact, you cannot ride a train anywhere in WA without seeing groups of Somalias just lurking around at the stations all day, at night. They don’t do anything. They just stand around… https://t.co/vkPUXyfVD6 — WarriorWitness (@WarriorWitness) December 30, 2025

Washington state’s woke Democrat partisan governor: https://t.co/uoQi7it5Qr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2025

Turd Ferguson isnt going to like the freight train that is headed his way after the fraud here in Washington is exposed by citizen journalists



Save this post because it will not age well https://t.co/2WKVaaK37i — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) December 30, 2025

That will be a glorious day of dunking.

#UPDATE:



With yet a not-so-surprising attitude of complicity in corruption and fraud schemes like fraudster @Tim_Walz ,@BobFergusonGov mentions Donald Trump yet again with what he calls "harmful rhetoric, ignoring his own rhetoric that lead to the making of this account!



⬆️1327 https://t.co/1bWe1Z8KQQ pic.twitter.com/nYOnUDpmd5 — Bob Ferguson Trump Counter (@BobForTrump2028) December 30, 2025

Correct. Democrats believe they are the only ones allowed to disparage and insult people. When Republicans do it, it is inciting violence or something.

Did you meet them in an empty daycare? https://t.co/581uViLsGI — DOGE WA (@Wake_upWA) December 30, 2025

Fact checked false, and Muslims are proof of it. https://t.co/wuAQV1sYkf — HowesGreg (@HowesRGreg) December 30, 2025

JFC.

It has nothing to do with the diversity. This is about fraud!! @GovBobFerguson https://t.co/6Vunce916Q — WendyCP (@WendyDFW78) December 30, 2025

This is just an attempt to distract from what is really happening.

You just outed yourself, Bobbo. We are all Nick Shirleys now and you better buckle up. The citizens are investigating. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 30, 2025

Preach!

