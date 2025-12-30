Turd Ferguson’s Tone-Deaf Meltdown: 'Diversity Is Our Strength' Right as Somali Fraud Train Derails Him

Democrats really are into humiliation rituals. It's so embarrassing.
I met with Somali American community leaders today to discuss the deep damage inflicted by Donald Trump's harmful rhetoric and reckless deportations.— Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 30, 2025
Here in Washington state, we recognize that diversity is a strength. pic.twitter.com/wx1ikqa65t
"I thought it was the fraud." https://t.co/YtGJPlD8xx pic.twitter.com/US5p6PT5L5— 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) December 30, 2025
It is most definitely the fraud.
...you're next Bob https://t.co/kmzBMmhyI8 pic.twitter.com/jsrrMQJbXH— Where's Hunter's Mugshot? (@DavidChristoson) December 30, 2025
Democrats really can’t help themselves sometimes. https://t.co/hWEu8Reb09— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 30, 2025
This for real? https://t.co/Ne4rt5hfZO pic.twitter.com/BXYDUQhAh4— WashingtonGunLaw (@GunWashington) December 30, 2025
Yes, unfortunately.
Governor Ferguson, you have a serious Somali fraud problem in your state. South King County is especially out of control. Receipts dropping soon. @camhigby and I play for keeps. https://t.co/Ql5CBcidwS— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) December 30, 2025
Welp.
Look what Governor Bob Ferguson has to say about fraudsters. I’ll tell you what, I know for a fact, you cannot ride a train anywhere in WA without seeing groups of Somalias just lurking around at the stations all day, at night. They don’t do anything. They just stand around… https://t.co/vkPUXyfVD6— WarriorWitness (@WarriorWitness) December 30, 2025
https://t.co/bH3cWUTJ0j pic.twitter.com/IWh5m9njXf— Theocratic Dictator (@theodictator) December 30, 2025
Washington state’s woke Democrat partisan governor: https://t.co/uoQi7it5Qr— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2025
Turd Ferguson isnt going to like the freight train that is headed his way after the fraud here in Washington is exposed by citizen journalists— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) December 30, 2025
Save this post because it will not age well https://t.co/2WKVaaK37i
That will be a glorious day of dunking.
#UPDATE:— Bob Ferguson Trump Counter (@BobForTrump2028) December 30, 2025
With yet a not-so-surprising attitude of complicity in corruption and fraud schemes like fraudster @Tim_Walz ,@BobFergusonGov mentions Donald Trump yet again with what he calls "harmful rhetoric, ignoring his own rhetoric that lead to the making of this account!
⬆️1327 https://t.co/1bWe1Z8KQQ pic.twitter.com/nYOnUDpmd5
Correct. Democrats believe they are the only ones allowed to disparage and insult people. When Republicans do it, it is inciting violence or something.
Did you meet them in an empty daycare? https://t.co/581uViLsGI— DOGE WA (@Wake_upWA) December 30, 2025
Fact checked false, and Muslims are proof of it. https://t.co/wuAQV1sYkf— HowesGreg (@HowesRGreg) December 30, 2025
JFC.— WendyCP (@WendyDFW78) December 30, 2025
It has nothing to do with the diversity. This is about fraud!! @GovBobFerguson https://t.co/6Vunce916Q
This is just an attempt to distract from what is really happening.
That’s your message? https://t.co/GukcAj0P1x— stevemur (@stevemur) December 30, 2025
You just outed yourself, Bobbo. We are all Nick Shirleys now and you better buckle up. The citizens are investigating.— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 30, 2025
Preach!
