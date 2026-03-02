HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post

Brit Hume is puzzled by how stupid Democrats have been about Operation Epic Fury.

Ok, so he didn't really use those exact words, but c'mon... read this. Tell us he's not digging at Lefties and Democrats, insisting that the Trump administration should be in trouble for taking out the biggest supporter of terror in the world.

First, they defended the drug cartels, and now, Khamenei. Wow.

We don't blame Brit for being puzzled one bit.

I must say I find it puzzling that critics harp on the question of whether there was an "imminent threat" from Iran. I get that such a threat is a legal justification for action without Congressional approval. But the question suggests that threats should be allowed to become… — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 2, 2026

Post continues:

... should be allowed to become highly advanced before they can be addressed.

Democrats want us in the line of fire before we do anything, unless of course Obama is president, and then they're AOK with whatever he wants to do. This is literally the same situation Obama faced with Syria, but gosh golly gee, we can't seem to find any posts from Democrats pi**ing and moaning about that.

Funny how that works.

Many of those crying about that were fine with us demolishing Libya with NO threat to us. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) March 2, 2026

Ahhh…Mr. Hume is in the house!…logic has arrived! — Diane H (@rdejherron) March 2, 2026

We focus too much on the past. If Congress doesn't like every modern president interpreting his war powers the exact same way it ought to change the law. Trying to find reasons why Republicans shouldn't be able to use their power is sheer folly. — @amuse (@amuse) March 2, 2026

When Democrats use their power, it's DEMOCRACY IN ACTION, but when Republicans do it, it's unconstitutional and illegal.

Or something.

