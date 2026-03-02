Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress'...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal
Trump Just Obliterated The Iranian Regime (Operation Epic Fury)
Attn. Dems and Media! WH Has a LONG List for Those Saying the...
Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck SHREDS 'The View' Panel's Hysteric Talking Points About the Iran Stri...
New York Times' PR Tries to Mop Up Criticism of Their Ayatollah Death...
60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES...
Trump, Hegseth Strong Arm Democrats and Fake News As Iran Strikes Ramp Up
Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism...
'He Is NOT Sleepy Joe'! Pentagon Spox Calls 'Fake News' on Brian Stelter's...
YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS...
Nancy Pelosi Says the President Does NOT Need Congressional Approval to Bomb Another...
John Fetterman Calls on His Fellow Democrats to Knock Off the Partisan Rage...

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:15 PM on March 02, 2026
Meme

Brit Hume is puzzled by how stupid Democrats have been about Operation Epic Fury.

Ok, so he didn't really use those exact words, but c'mon... read this. Tell us he's not digging at Lefties and Democrats, insisting that the Trump administration should be in trouble for taking out the biggest supporter of terror in the world.

First, they defended the drug cartels, and now, Khamenei. Wow.

We don't blame Brit for being puzzled one bit.

Post continues:

... should be allowed to become highly advanced before they can be addressed.

Democrats want us in the line of fire before we do anything, unless of course Obama is president, and then they're AOK with whatever he wants to do. This is literally the same situation Obama faced with Syria, but gosh golly gee, we can't seem to find any posts from Democrats pi**ing and moaning about that.

Funny how that works.

When Democrats use their power, it's DEMOCRACY IN ACTION, but when Republicans do it, it's unconstitutional and illegal.

Or something.

