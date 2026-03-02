60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES...
Trump, Hegseth Strong Arm Democrats and Fake News As Iran Strikes Ramp Up
'He Is NOT Sleepy Joe'! Pentagon Spox Calls 'Fake News' on Brian Stelter's...
YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS...
Nancy Pelosi Says the President Does NOT Need Congressional Approval to Bomb Another...
VIP
John Fetterman Calls on His Fellow Democrats to Knock Off the Partisan Rage...
FLASHBACK-CRINGE: Obama's BILLIONS to Iran Brag Comes Back to Haunt Him As Old...
Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane...
DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL...
HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating...
Pete Hegseth Drops a MOAB on Dem/Media Narratives in Opposition to the Iran...
It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Clandestine Claim: Jack Schlossberg Says Repute of Biden’s Early Presidency Is Politics’ B...

Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism Was 'BULLS**T' - Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:36 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

There may well be hope for our young people yet. While we've been watching the Left and Democrats melting down over Operation Epic Fury, it's nice to take a break and see someone who figured out they're all full of crap.

Advertisement

Especially Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her climate change activists.

This video where one of her former activists figured out it was all BS is pretty freaking awesome.

Watch:

They want to fit in.

They want to be popular.

They want people to think they're nice, that they're a good person.

It's not that they believe any of this crap. Ok, that may not be fair, we're pretty sure the craziest of the bunch actually do believe in this crap but that's another post.

THE barrier to critical thinking.

And it's everywhere on the left ... and even here and there on the right.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is an excellent point. And yes, to many on the Left who have no faith, politics has become their religion, which ties back into 'being a good person.'

Crazy stuff.

============================================================

Related:

YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS Over Operation Epic Fury

John Fetterman Calls on His Fellow Democrats to Knock Off the Partisan Rage Over Iran (Watch)

DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL Back and Forth (Mark Levin Assist)

HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating Trump Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump 'Started a New War' (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CLIMATE CHANGE CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS Over Operation Epic Fury
Sam J.
60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES Spectacularly (Watch)
Sam J.
'He Is NOT Sleepy Joe'! Pentagon Spox Calls 'Fake News' on Brian Stelter's Framing of Hegseth's Presser
Doug P.
HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating Trump Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL Back and Forth (Mark Levin Assist)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement