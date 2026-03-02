Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism Was 'BULLS**T' - Vid

There may well be hope for our young people yet. While we've been watching the Left and Democrats melting down over Operation Epic Fury, it's nice to take a break and see someone who figured out they're all full of crap.

Especially Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her climate change activists.

This video where one of her former activists figured out it was all BS is pretty freaking awesome.

Watch:

This is an amazing video, and it basically just confirms every suspicion I had about how little politically-active left-wingers think things through. It’s zero. It really is just, “I have to be rabidly adherent to what I’m told or I’m not a good person.” pic.twitter.com/Lxt70MiouZ — Captain Ⓐncapistan (@CptAncapistan) March 1, 2026

They want to fit in.

They want to be popular.

They want people to think they're nice, that they're a good person.

It's not that they believe any of this crap. Ok, that may not be fair, we're pretty sure the craziest of the bunch actually do believe in this crap but that's another post.

Listen closely to what she says from 0:52 on. After teaching, researching, publishing, and making critical thinking my life’s work, I am convinced that this attitudinal disposition is THE barrier to critical thinking. This is it. In a nutshell. https://t.co/p4B1Q1ziig — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) March 2, 2026

THE barrier to critical thinking.

And it's everywhere on the left ... and even here and there on the right.

"I'm a good person"



"I need to atone for my sins"



I kind of hate that it has become cliche, because I think there is no better conceptual model for leftism than "leftism as secular religion", and almost everything beyond that framing obscures its fundamental accuracy. — Nemesis 2026 (@Nemtastic1) March 2, 2026

This is an excellent point. And yes, to many on the Left who have no faith, politics has become their religion, which ties back into 'being a good person.'

Crazy stuff.

