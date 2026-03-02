DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL Back and Forth (Mark Levin Assist)

Comedian Dave Smith has turned into nothing more than an angry, hate-filled troll on X, which sadly gets him lots of clicks and taps. Hey, to each his own, and if ugly people like ugly content then that's their ugly business...

But that doesn't mean we won't make time to drag them out into the open and show the not-so-ugly people just how ugly they are.

Case in point, Smith called Trump a traitor for striking Iran because it appears he really, really, really hates Israel.

It's really that simple:

Ted Cruz jumped into the fray:

Understand, this imbecile thinks Trump is a traitor.



He’s a Leftist, masquerading as right-of-center. https://t.co/uKyDed06JM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 1, 2026

Leftist.

Troll.

Same difference

And you know how we know Cruz is right? Check out how Smith responded:

Americans are dead because of the war of choice for Israel that you support. You’re both traitors.



I did love you as the Penguin in Batman Returns.



Hey, remember when Trump trashed your wife and you took it like a bitch and still supported him?



We done here? https://t.co/kAfpKEhBH6 — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) March 1, 2026

So edgy.

Mark Levin with the assist:

No, twisted dumbass. Because of the Iranian-Nazi regime. You’ve one of the lowest IQs of any of the



American-hating Adolfs. https://t.co/CKGIUChnZ1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 1, 2026

American-hating Adolfs.

Nailed it.

Dave Smith is a contrarian vagina. People think he's big brain but, he takes the most intellectually path of least resistance imaginable and people think he's brave. In his world view, he risks nothing, and yet still complains about everything like he had it all on the line. https://t.co/Oomg0eG2pD — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 2, 2026

Seriously Dave. Take a Midol.



We don’t care any less about the deaths of these three soldiers anymore than we don about the deaths of all the people who died in the Marine barracks, Leon Klinghoffer, the thousands targeted by Solemani in Iraq in Afghanistan or those among our… https://t.co/H4SQJZZ1sF — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 1, 2026

Dave,

Your continued inability to understand the benefits of removing a global sponsor of terror is cringe. Do better. Now I’m done with you…. https://t.co/GR61jpGyE6 — David Vance (@DVATW) March 1, 2026

Tough crowd, Dave.

Maybe stick with being an unfunny comedian ...

And fin.

