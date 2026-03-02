Obama 2015 FLASHBACK of His Brag About Sending BILLIONS to Iran Only Makes...
DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL Back and Forth (Mark Levin Assist)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Comedian Dave Smith has turned into nothing more than an angry, hate-filled troll on X, which sadly gets him lots of clicks and taps. Hey, to each his own, and if ugly people like ugly content then that's their ugly business...

But that doesn't mean we won't make time to drag them out into the open and show the not-so-ugly people just how ugly they are.

Case in point, Smith called Trump a traitor for striking Iran because it appears he really, really, really hates Israel.

It's really that simple:

Ted Cruz jumped into the fray:

Leftist. 

Troll.

Same difference

And you know how we know Cruz is right? Check out how Smith responded:

So edgy.

Mark Levin with the assist:

American-hating Adolfs.

Nailed it.

Tough crowd, Dave.

Maybe stick with being an unfunny comedian ... 

And fin.

============================================================

