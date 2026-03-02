Rashida Tlaib and Mehdi Hasan Keep Upping the Body Count of School Allegedly Hit in Strike

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been very busy on X after Operation Epic Fury in Iran. As our own Just Mindy reported, Tlaib posted, "Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are," while reposting a post by Mohamed Safa claiming that around 40 students had been killed when the United States and Israel bombed a girls' school in Minab, Iran. ABC News, citing Iran's "semiofficial" Tasnim News Agency (run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), initially reported that the toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school had risen to 57 students dead. At the same time, the Associated Press was reporting that the death toll had risen to 85 people.

Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo News on Sunday upped the body count to 150 girls and then shut off replies.

What about the 150 Iranian school girls? https://t.co/kBeKQ4Qr6V — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 2, 2026

Rep. Rashida Tlaib saw Hasan's 150 and raised him:

Over 555 Iranians already killed by U.S.-Israeli bombs, including at least 165 at a girls' elementary school. At least 4 U.S. servicemembers are dead. Any member of Congress who votes against the War Powers Resolution is voting for more of this. https://t.co/d97BBGREDz — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 2, 2026

At least 165.

According to The Washington Post, Iran's UN ambassador said that more than 100 children had been killed.

"They were girls who went to school to learn, with hopes and dreams for their future," Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said. "Today, their lives were brutally cut short.”



Read more: https://t.co/c607rreJ0x pic.twitter.com/9dnUJDtxCP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 1, 2026

As an Iranian, I believe the school bombing was caused by the Islamic Republic itself — their base was behind the school, and a launched missile fell back and exploded. Civilians, especially children, should never be used as shields. — MA (@ShimaRooz) March 2, 2026

We don't doubt that a school was struck, but was it struck by Israel and the U.S. or by an errant missile fired by Iran?

By the "strike", you mean the misfired IRANIAN missile that struck the girls' elementary school that was in an area surrounded by military installations, right? — Reine (@ReineDeTout) February 28, 2026

Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik has shamed ABC News for not taking its story down yet.

.@ABC still has not deleted this lie. Welcome to the new Gaza Health ministry. https://t.co/uaRm20K7UR — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) March 1, 2026

Ah, yes, the Gaza Health Ministry that was run by Hamas and continuously used as the source for casualties in Western media.

ABC News reported on Saturday:

The toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, has risen to 85 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor.

…

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a photo on X purportedly showing the aftermath of a strike on a girls’ elementary school in the south of Iran on Saturday.

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils.



Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone.



These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/AVqiuolgWm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026

You don’t accidentally bomb an all girls school with precision missiles. — zellie (@zellieimani) Mar 2, 2026

No, you bomb it with shitty Iranian missiles that don’t work, which is what happened you liar. https://t.co/fU4Wmj53jL — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 2, 2026

You think the IRGC did it on purpose? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 2, 2026

Turns out it wasn’t Israel as Al Jazeera reported. It wasn’t US as Iran reported.



It was a failed launch by the IRGC that fell back to the ground and struck the elementary school.



The elementary school is attached to an IRGC naval base pic.twitter.com/ZfOUQXMBd8 — Kiss My Grits ✌️✌️ (@Reversequestion) February 28, 2026

It's not technically a lie, as ABC News' story only says there was allegedly a strike on a girls' school … it doesn't specify by whom.

