Rashida Tlaib and Mehdi Hasan Keep Upping the Body Count of School Allegedly Hit in Strike

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 02, 2026
MSNBC

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been very busy on X after Operation Epic Fury in Iran. As our own Just Mindy reported, Tlaib posted, "Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are," while reposting a post by Mohamed Safa claiming that around 40 students had been killed when the United States and Israel bombed a girls' school in Minab, Iran. ABC News, citing Iran's "semiofficial" Tasnim News Agency (run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), initially reported that the toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school had risen to 57 students dead. At the same time, the Associated Press was reporting that the death toll had risen to 85 people. 

Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo News on Sunday upped the body count to 150 girls and then shut off replies.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib saw Hasan's 150 and raised him:

At least 165.

According to The Washington Post, Iran's UN ambassador said that more than 100 children had been killed.

We don't doubt that a school was struck, but was it struck by Israel and the U.S. or by an errant missile fired by Iran?

Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik has shamed ABC News for not taking its story down yet.

Ah, yes, the Gaza Health Ministry that was run by Hamas and continuously used as the source for casualties in Western media.

ABC News reported on Saturday:

The toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, has risen to 85 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a photo on X purportedly showing the aftermath of a strike on a girls’ elementary school in the south of Iran on Saturday.

It's not technically a lie, as ABC News' story only says there was allegedly a strike on a girls' school … it doesn't specify by whom.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


