Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportation

justmindy | 1:50 PM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Coming as zero shock to people with brains in the United States, Rashida Tlaib is once again angry with our government. Why exactly is she serving in a government she so clearly despises in a country she very obviously hates?

And this is who Tlaib is. She always sides with America's enemies. Every single time.

It is a very big deal. It's disgusting she makes a six figure salary on the backs of hard working Americans. It's shameful she gets the honor of serving in Congress when she is the opposite of a patriot. 

She always is on the side of the terrorists.

She does not see herself as an American, as one of us. She sees America as a enemy. 

She supports the Iranian regime. That is why she didn't say anything. 

It's a disturbing portrait, but it is also terrifyingly accurate.

Those are the groups she feels clearly aligned with herself.

With her whole being.

As are the people who vote for her.

