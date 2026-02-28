Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportation

Coming as zero shock to people with brains in the United States, Rashida Tlaib is once again angry with our government. Why exactly is she serving in a government she so clearly despises in a country she very obviously hates?

Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are. https://t.co/AQbNEi4Ojj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 28, 2026

And this is who Tlaib is. She always sides with America's enemies. Every single time.

I think a United States Congresswoman uncritically propagating Islamic Republic State TV is a very big deal. https://t.co/LuEFjH9zdm — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) February 28, 2026

It is a very big deal. It's disgusting she makes a six figure salary on the backs of hard working Americans. It's shameful she gets the honor of serving in Congress when she is the opposite of a patriot.

Rashida Tlaib parroting Ayatollah propaganda. I wish I could say I am surprised. Iran blew up these people when one of their missiles failed.



And to think of all the Democrsts who lost their minds when I called her and her pal Ilhan Muslim terrorists.



Deport! https://t.co/SYJoWiJjIS — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 28, 2026

She always is on the side of the terrorists.

Terrorism apologist/Congresswoman uncritically parrots regime propaganda (as she often has for Hamas), while referring to the United States as “they.” https://t.co/9YsHV3yYDN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2026

She does not see herself as an American, as one of us. She sees America as a enemy.

You didn’t say anything when the Iranian regime murdered 40,000 of their own people and now you’re outraged. You are a virtue signaling lying Jihadi, who has no right to be in our Congress. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we found out Iran had blown up the school just so idiots… https://t.co/r6E7Zd4v03 — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 28, 2026

She supports the Iranian regime. That is why she didn't say anything.

A US congresswoman using her platform to repost propaganda from the enemy our country is at this moment fighting while referring to the country she purports to represent in 3rd person and tossing in a casual anti-Jew libel just for fun is a disturbing snapshot of the Far Left https://t.co/CzdnadBUWe — Jonah Platt (@JonahPlatt) February 28, 2026

It's a disturbing portrait, but it is also terrifyingly accurate.

"My name is Rashida Tlaib and I share videos from Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC and sanctioned under OFAC" https://t.co/BcxfWRPhrM pic.twitter.com/GkakkHzjuE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 28, 2026

Those are the groups she feels clearly aligned with herself.

Rashida Tlaib hates America. https://t.co/LluswDrBjg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 28, 2026

With her whole being.

The Hamas Caucus speaks, spewing Iranian state propaganda.



You are a disgrace @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/JbKzFNoQoc — RJC (@RJC) February 28, 2026

As are the people who vote for her.

