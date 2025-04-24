VIP
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
VIP
The Netflix Paradox
No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...
VIP
The Squad’s Contemptible Clowns (Sans AOC) Keep Humiliating America on the World Stage
Watch as President Trump Signs a Wounded Veteran's Prosthetic Leg
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer...
Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield
As NFL Draft Kicks Off In Green Bay, WI Gov. Tony Evers Shares...
Judge Blocks Trump From Terminating Funds for Sanctuary Jurisdictions
TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools,...

TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University

Amy
Amy | 10:50 PM on April 24, 2025
ImgFlip

TPUSA's Charlie Kirk shared this harrowing story out of West Chester, Pennsylvania:

Advertisement

The post continues:

... charges.The assault was not caught on camera but campus PD running after him and then arresting him was.This is becoming a weekly occurrence. Pray for our TPUSA students. Reach out to them and encourage them. They are the frontlines and have so much courage.

Kirk is right. These days, it takes a lot of courage to stand up for the truth, especially on a college campus. Leftist radicals are far too quick with their fists instead of keeping an open mind and actually listening to what those with different viewpoints have to say.

The answer is in the question.

Physical violence aside, it's disgusting to spit on people. We thought the Left was vehemently opposed to subjecting people to their bodily fluids without consent.

Recommended

More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Given what we know about Chester County, we're not holding our breath.

But here's to hoping, because that's the only thing that's going to stop behavior like this.

Tags: CHARLIE KIRK TPUSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
Brett T.
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council
Amy Curtis
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
Brett T.
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer Over Gender
Amy Curtis
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’ Brett T.
Advertisement