TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University

TPUSA's Charlie Kirk shared this harrowing story out of West Chester, Pennsylvania:

🚨BREAKING: One of our chapter leaders at West Chester University was just assaulted on campus in advance of an event featuring Chloe Cole.



The individual ran up to him, spit on him, and then punched him multiple times in the face.



He is alright, thank God. He is pressing… pic.twitter.com/5zXp0lv4wJ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2025

The post continues:

... charges.The assault was not caught on camera but campus PD running after him and then arresting him was.This is becoming a weekly occurrence. Pray for our TPUSA students. Reach out to them and encourage them. They are the frontlines and have so much courage.

Kirk is right. These days, it takes a lot of courage to stand up for the truth, especially on a college campus. Leftist radicals are far too quick with their fists instead of keeping an open mind and actually listening to what those with different viewpoints have to say.

Progressive Democrats cannot compete in the arena of ideas, so they resort to violence.



Why is this happening? — 1776 Tribune (@1776tribune) April 24, 2025

The answer is in the question.

Physical violence aside, it's disgusting to spit on people. We thought the Left was vehemently opposed to subjecting people to their bodily fluids without consent.

Glad he was caught and your chapter leader is pressing charges. He will probably need to pressure the DAs office to make sure that they actually charge him. — LeAnne Schwartz (@L85706Leanne) April 24, 2025

Given what we know about Chester County, we're not holding our breath.

But here's to hoping, because that's the only thing that's going to stop behavior like this.