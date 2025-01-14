TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
Pete Hegseth Tells Senators About the Glut of Four-Star Generals

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you know, Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth sat for his confirmation hearing in the Senate and was grilled by harpies such as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Mazie Hirono … and Tim Walz. The post below shows what kind of open mind Warren was keeping:

Yes, he should run the Pentagon. There was a great moment when Hegseth said a rule keeping generals from entering the defense industry for 10 years didn't apply to him … "I'm not a general, senator," he said.

Hegseth would be replacing four-star Gen. Lloyd Austin, who went missing for a few days during his tenure without telling anyone he was going under anesthesia. Wouldn't America be better off with a four-star general as Secretary of Defense? Hegseth made it clear that the military bureaucracy was bloated and he intended to cut the fat:

And how long has it been since we've won a war?

Paging DOGE.

Empower the fighters to fight, not to sit through DEI classes led by four-star generals.

***

Tags: CONFIRMATION WORLD WAR II PETE HEGSETH

