Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It

We really don't despise media enough. We really don't.

This writer can't believe the Brett Kavanaugh saga was seven years ago. Tempus fugit, and all that. But she does remember how absolutely awful media were throughout that circus, and how all of the vile claims they circulated -- from sexual assault to drinking to being mad he was smeared as a rapist -- were thoroughly debunked.

Back then, media could have done their jobs and reported the facts. But they didn't.

Now The New York Times wants to note it would 'do things differently' in covering Kavanaugh:

New York Times reporter tells Kavanaugh friend he would cover story 'differently' now https://t.co/imoNnbZ9fr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2025

More from Fox News:

A New York Times journalist offered a mea culpa of sorts to an author whom his reporting had implicated in the sexual assault allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. "I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my role in the Kavanaugh coverage, and I would be happy to talk to you about it at some point. For now, I will just say that I have learned some lessons and would probably do certain things differently next time," New York Times investigative reporter David Enrich wrote to author and journalist Mark Judge. Judge revealed the exchange in an article for Chronicles Magazine. "I got the most unexpected response I ever could’ve imagined, which was the New York Times reporter who tried to ruin my life, sounded contrite," Judge told Fox News Digital.

Disgusting and shameless.

You mean @nytimes wouldn't cover as true a ridiculous story where the FBI couldn't even find a party house with a pool in the 80s?

Also claimed she was afraid to fly (no), and had 2 front doors because of agoraphobia, when it was an illegal rental 🤡🤥https://t.co/yvp6B3UjST — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) January 13, 2025

They didn't do even the most basic investigative journalism because smearing Kavanaugh and beating Trump was more important to them.

All of a sudden the MSM is trying to bend the knee and back track their reporting on propagandous non stop lies. Too late, no one believes you anymore and New York Times is total garbage — Catherine Way (@CatherineWay10) January 13, 2025

It will take a looooooong time for media to regain the public trust. And, if their coverage of the L.A. fires is any indication, they don't plan on starting that process any time soon.

…you don’t overnight become less of a lying, conniving, pathetic loser. NYT is garbage — Steve K (@SteveK_GoBlues1) January 13, 2025

They act like they can flip a switch and all will be forgiven.

It will not be forgiven.

reporters in the msm spectrum acknowledge, with self-flagellating regret, their guilty role in trying to ruin the lives of perfectly innocent people https://t.co/tYK3oOalPM — Tagetes (@NigellaDamasce4) January 13, 2025

Remember how they treated the random anonymous person who made a gif with Trump and CNN? Or how they ridiculed a foster/adoptive family for drinking too much milk? Or what about the kids from Covington Catholic School? Or the nine-year-old Chiefs fan? Kavanaugh was high profile, but media have no problem ruining innocent lives of all stripes.

Seven years later, the New York Times wants a mea culpa on how they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life during his Supreme Court confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/umpOsHQgr0 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) January 14, 2025

It's adorable, no?

No. We will not forgive the propaganda media for destroying people's lives to further its leftist agenda. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 14, 2025

They don't deserve forgiveness.

I will take them seriously as soon as they defend a Republican who’s beset by the rest of media and Democrats. Admitting wrong-doing seven years later when nothing is on the line is just cheap talk. Like when they commend Republican presidents thirty years after it matters. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) January 14, 2025

The Pete Hegseth hearing would be a good place to start.

They won't, but that's a fact.

Can't be both.