Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We really don't despise media enough. We really don't.

This writer can't believe the Brett Kavanaugh saga was seven years ago. Tempus fugit, and all that. But she does remember how absolutely awful media were throughout that circus, and how all of the vile claims they circulated -- from sexual assault to drinking to being mad he was smeared as a rapist -- were thoroughly debunked.

Back then, media could have done their jobs and reported the facts. But they didn't.

Now The New York Times wants to note it would 'do things differently' in covering Kavanaugh:

More from Fox News:

A New York Times journalist offered a mea culpa of sorts to an author whom his reporting had implicated in the sexual assault allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

"I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my role in the Kavanaugh coverage, and I would be happy to talk to you about it at some point. For now, I will just say that I have learned some lessons and would probably do certain things differently next time," New York Times investigative reporter David Enrich wrote to author and journalist Mark Judge. Judge revealed the exchange in an article for Chronicles Magazine.

"I got the most unexpected response I ever could’ve imagined, which was the New York Times reporter who tried to ruin my life, sounded contrite," Judge told Fox News Digital.

Disgusting and shameless.

They didn't do even the most basic investigative journalism because smearing Kavanaugh and beating Trump was more important to them.

It will take a looooooong time for media to regain the public trust. And, if their coverage of the L.A. fires is any indication, they don't plan on starting that process any time soon.

They act like they can flip a switch and all will be forgiven.

It will not be forgiven.

Remember how they treated the random anonymous person who made a gif with Trump and CNN? Or how they ridiculed a foster/adoptive family for drinking too much milk? Or what about the kids from Covington Catholic School? Or the nine-year-old Chiefs fan? Kavanaugh was high profile, but media have no problem ruining innocent lives of all stripes.

It's adorable, no?

They don't deserve forgiveness.

The Pete Hegseth hearing would be a good place to start.

They won't, but that's a fact.

Can't be both.

