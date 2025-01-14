TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
Center Rage: Pete Hegseth Gets Earful of Screeching Senatorial Stupidity from Four Sides in Funny Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, endured an onslaught of lies, innuendo and screeching during his confirmation hearing today. We’re still amazed at his ability to fend off the Senatorial stupidity that was being thrown at him from all sides. Speaking of all sides, the video below perfectly encapsulates Hegseth’s brutal experience with four female Democrats reeeeing at him from four directions.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Some posters say this fully explains why women shouldn’t be in combat.

Not so fast!

These women could be our nation’s most destructive force on the frontlines. Basically, an imbecilic energy weapon we could aim at enemy forces.

Our enemies wouldn’t stand a chance!

Some women commenters were embarrassed by what they saw from the female Democrat Senators today.

Most of it was terrifying, but we admit we laughed a lot, too.

Some posters say Hegseth has specific non-military training that prepared him for the hearing.

Wow, no wonder he endured with his dignity intact!

Some are questioning if the video should be seen by the public.

Anyone who can walk away virtually unscathed from a full-out Democrat assault, whether it’s lead by males, females or undetermined, has demonstrated they have what it takes to lead the Pentagon and advise President Donald Trump. Pete, you’re almost there.

