Center Rage: Pete Hegseth Gets Earful of Screeching Senatorial Stupidity from Four Sides in Funny Video

Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, endured an onslaught of lies, innuendo and screeching during his confirmation hearing today. We’re still amazed at his ability to fend off the Senatorial stupidity that was being thrown at him from all sides. Speaking of all sides, the video below perfectly encapsulates Hegseth’s brutal experience with four female Democrats reeeeing at him from four directions.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Some posters say this fully explains why women shouldn’t be in combat.

Great video showing why women shouldn’t be in combat — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) January 14, 2025

geeezz, what's more convincing than this... — Here for the Ratio (@HubieLassalle) January 14, 2025

Not so fast!

These women could be our nation’s most destructive force on the frontlines. Basically, an imbecilic energy weapon we could aim at enemy forces.

Put these broads in a burka & send them to iran.

The mullas will surrender to US in less than an hour & leave tehran for Rwanda voluntarily. — iWillTweet🍷 (@iWillTweetALot) January 14, 2025

I dunno...send these 4 harpies to deal with the enemy & we might get them to surrender out of frustration. — MrSeverusCat 🐊🐊🐊 (@MrSeverusCat) January 14, 2025

Our enemies wouldn’t stand a chance!

Some women commenters were embarrassed by what they saw from the female Democrat Senators today.

Agree—grateful it’s finally over. It felt like a marathon of nonsense.



As someone who researches female leadership in defense and diplomacy, today was downright depressing. Watching the coven—Warren, Duckworth, Hirono, Gillibrand (and honorary member Tim Kaine)—at the Hegseth… — Amber Brittain-Hale (@DrBrittainHale) January 14, 2025

I could not agree more.

I was a feminist most of my life.

This kind of thing ended all that. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) January 14, 2025

It was funny though — GARFIELD JP (@GarfieldUtd) January 14, 2025

Most of it was terrifying, but we admit we laughed a lot, too.

Some posters say Hegseth has specific non-military training that prepared him for the hearing.

He’s had three wives so he’s a professional at handling this 🤣🤣🤣#zelena — Turn🇺🇸Massachusetts 🇺🇸RED (@Cfojs) January 14, 2025

With 7 kids at home he’s well versed in loud noises and constant verbal stimulation lol. This is very accurate as to how he’s learned such calm composure. — CommonSenseSeeker (@MenAreNotWomen8) January 14, 2025

Wow, no wonder he endured with his dignity intact!

Some are questioning if the video should be seen by the public.

This video breaks the Geneva Convention — Trash Panda🇺🇲 (@MintFresh76) January 14, 2025

Is that for real? He walked into a stage 4 mind virus psychiatric ward of government and had to endure hours of triggered females screaming... not only should he be appointed, they should build a statue of the guy for taking one for team MAGA. — mik the don (@mik_the_don) January 14, 2025

This is worse than waterboarding 😂 — Garlic 🧄 Contessa (@venus_rotates) January 14, 2025

If Pete can get through these 4 Magpies he can get through anything! Talk about a warrior! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Barbie (@ChassayB98586) January 14, 2025

Anyone who can walk away virtually unscathed from a full-out Democrat assault, whether it’s lead by males, females or undetermined, has demonstrated they have what it takes to lead the Pentagon and advise President Donald Trump. Pete, you’re almost there.