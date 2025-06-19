Abortion Activists Try to Hijack Beautiful News of Baby Chance, Get Drowned Out by Messages of Love

The left is known for their ghoulish takes on pregnancy and how it pertains to abortion access here in the U.S., but this latest situation absolutely takes the cake. Recently, a Georgia woman named Adriana Smith was declared brain-dead back in February of this year. According to her family, Adriana was nine weeks pregnant when she went to Northside Hospital early that month with a severe headache. Within hours, she was unresponsive. It was later learned that she had suffered blood clots that traveled to her brain.

She was kept on life support, however, to give her son a chance at life. Leftists are claiming that this was done because of Georgia's 'heartbeat law' that prohibits induced abortions once a heartbeat can be detected. There's just one problem. Removing someone, even a pregnant woman, from life support is NOT defined as an induced abortion in Georgia law as it is not done with the specific intention of terminating a pregnancy.

Fast forward to June 13th, and Baby Chance (the PERFECT name for this sweet boy, in our humble opinion) was delivered via emergency C-section at 4:41 a.m. The doctors had hoped to make it to August before delivering the little boy. He weighs about one pound and thirteen ounces and is currently in the NICU.

Amazing news:



Baby Chance, whose mother has been kept on life support to protect her precious child, was safely delivered and is being cared for in a NICU.



"He's expected to be OK. He's just fighting."



Pray for Baby Chance and his family! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 17, 2025

Now, normally, this would be joyous news for the family in spite of their loss. They are quoted as saying that Adriana very much loved her then-unborn son and wanted him. The family themselves said they would have agreed to heroic measures to save him.

Leave it to leftists to turn this celebration of Chance's life into something ugly. Now, this writer is not going to cover every single vile comment made, because we at Twitchy would much rather join others in celebration of Chance and cover him with our love and prayers, but y'all know the old saying: 'Know Thine Enemy.' To push back against evil, we cannot close our eyes to it. So, hold your noses, Dear Readers, and let's wade into the muck.

I might be a monster for saying this, but I don’t want that child to live. Because if it grows to live and have a decent life, then we as women are doomed to never escape the role of an incubator. Adriana Smith was an experiment of a country that hates its women https://t.co/CXTMA6TlLf — Ra3lic (@ra3lic) June 18, 2025

There is no 'might be' here, they are absolutely, without a doubt, one hundred percent a monster.

The following post was removed from X for violating their rules, but we have your backs, and this writer grabbed a screenshot.

We cannot even begin to fathom how broken one must be to literally wish death upon a newborn baby, but we can give you, Dear Readers, an explanation.

See, Baby Chance is a threat to the 'pro-choice' agenda. His survival gives hope to other women and families that, God forbid they are ever in this rare situation, but if they are, hope is not lost. That instead of losing BOTH their wife/daughter/sister/etc. and the baby, the baby can live.

What these leftists do not understand is that they can have an advanced directive or a living will drawn up saying that they do not wish for heroic measures to save their children. If they're so scared of being in this extremely rare situation, there is an easy fix for them.

But it's not about that. It's not about protecting women. It's not about bodily autonomy. This case proves that it was NEVER about those issues. This case threatens the pro-abortion agenda, plain and simple, and they want this beautiful baby boy dead to protect that agenda. Like we said: ghouls.

Thankfully, the ghouls were not the predominant voices here, and there are so many well-wishers expressing love and prayers for Chance and his family.

Praying for this precious life! — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) June 18, 2025

That is wonderful news. — Debunk & Dunk (@DunkTheLies) June 17, 2025

Yes I will!! Praise God he lived. His mother is rejoicing I’m sure. — Conservative stuck in CO (@tuck54378) June 18, 2025

And please pray for Chance’s family as they will be mourning the passing of his mother. Lord have mercy. — Indy ✝️🇦🇺🇺🇲 (@OzLutheranChick) June 18, 2025

The family still needs prayers for the loss of Adriana, for sure. Despite the happiness of Chance's survival, they are still grieving.

God has His hand on this little boy’s life! — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) June 17, 2025

A new life in the wake of sadness is always a blessing. I’m so grateful! — Womanhood Embraced (@womanembraced) June 18, 2025

Please join us in praying for Baby Chance! 🙏 https://t.co/Fb4r7efMF1 — Pro-Life Wisconsin (@ProLifeWI) June 18, 2025

Baby Chance is here and doing okay so far!! Praise Jesus!!! 🙌 https://t.co/km60qKcX5c — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) June 17, 2025

If by some chance this article makes its way to the family of Adriana Smith, we just want them to know they are covered in prayer, love, and support. From all of us here at Twitchy, we are rooting for Chance and also praying that God comforts you for the loss of Adriana as only He can.