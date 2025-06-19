More Dem Members of Congress Buzzing Around ICE Facility Entrances Like Flies

Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

It pays to be a Twitchy VIP member, because then you get to read VIP posts by our own Warren Squire about what has obviously become the new public relations strategy of the Democratic Party: simply show up at an ICE facility with a bunch of TV cameras and no appointment and then whine about how you were refused entry. As we reported on Wednesday, a frail-looking Rep. Jerry Nadler was blocked from entering an ICE facility in New York City and immediately waddled over to the waiting press to tell his harrowing tale.  

And as our own Grateful Calvin wrote in a VIP piece earlier Thursday, two more Congressmen whom no one had ever heard of before shot video of themselves demanding entrance to an ICE facility in Chicago. The ICE agent closed the window on them and told them to go away.

As we said, this is the playbook, and even more members of Congress have shown up unannounced at ICE facilities with cameras in tow to perform "oversight." Here's Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago.

The post continues: 

… to Broadview today. They don’t want oversight. They don’t want accountability. They don’t want you to see how they are violating people's constitutional rights, but we will not stop demanding answers until we get them.

"Unlawfully turned away during our oversight visit." OK.

And here's California Rep. Judy Chu filming herself at the door of a federal detention facility

The four Congress members won't stop demanding answers until they get them, and Chu won't stop until we get the truth. Which means they've done their little stunt and can go relax now and have margaritas.

Yeah, that was a new one for us. Not "undocumented people," but community members.

Let's check in on Chu:

And yet none of them do.

President Joe Biden said illegal aliens like Laken Riley's killer were model citizens who built this country.

We won't be able to keep up with all of the Democratic members of Congress showing up unannounced at ICE facilities to perform their oversight duties for their constituents and community members. It's the hot new trend.

***

