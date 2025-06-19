More Dem Members of Congress Buzzing Around ICE Facility Entrances Like Flies

It pays to be a Twitchy VIP member, because then you get to read VIP posts by our own Warren Squire about what has obviously become the new public relations strategy of the Democratic Party: simply show up at an ICE facility with a bunch of TV cameras and no appointment and then whine about how you were refused entry. As we reported on Wednesday, a frail-looking Rep. Jerry Nadler was blocked from entering an ICE facility in New York City and immediately waddled over to the waiting press to tell his harrowing tale.

And as our own Grateful Calvin wrote in a VIP piece earlier Thursday, two more Congressmen whom no one had ever heard of before shot video of themselves demanding entrance to an ICE facility in Chicago. The ICE agent closed the window on them and told them to go away.

As we said, this is the playbook, and even more members of Congress have shown up unannounced at ICE facilities with cameras in tow to perform "oversight." Here's Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago.

The immigration policy of Donald Trump is to work in the shadows so they can violate our rights. We don’t know where our community members are being held or in what conditions they are surviving in. Four members of Congress were unlawfully turned away during our oversight visit… pic.twitter.com/tmIxqQ1lHk — Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL) June 18, 2025

The post continues:

… to Broadview today. They don’t want oversight. They don’t want accountability. They don’t want you to see how they are violating people's constitutional rights, but we will not stop demanding answers until we get them.

"Unlawfully turned away during our oversight visit." OK.

And here's California Rep. Judy Chu filming herself at the door of a federal detention facility

RIGHT NOW I’m at the DTLA federal detention facility. My constituents are demanding answers: Where are the people ICE violently snatched from Pasadena this morning? Are they getting due process? I won’t stop until we get the truth. pic.twitter.com/oiGWlpsy5a — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) June 19, 2025

The four Congress members won't stop demanding answers until they get them, and Chu won't stop until we get the truth. Which means they've done their little stunt and can go relax now and have margaritas.

By "community members" she means, of course, "illegal migrant third-world invaders." — Andrew Branca Show (@LawSelfDefense) June 19, 2025

Yeah, that was a new one for us. Not "undocumented people," but community members.

What a bizarre comment from Ramirez. Illegals are not our community members, they are foreign nationals and not US citizens. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) June 19, 2025

This is nothing more than a photo op for attention and clicks on the internet. You do know we can see through this right?? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 19, 2025

Did you submit a request to visit the illegal immigrants? — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) June 19, 2025

It’s almost as if she had that pre-written — Ash (@DavidLeflet) June 19, 2025

This message, that someone else wrote, is so heartfelt she has to read it off of a phone. — Biker Frank (@BikerFrank69) June 19, 2025

Make a fucking appointment, entitled hag.



You are not special.



Whoever told you otherwise (which was probably you) lied. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 19, 2025

Let's check in on Chu:

Too bad, so sad. — Tony Blackburn (@ExcessTony) June 19, 2025

I wished they would work this hard for citizens — ClinicalJam (@ClinicalJam) June 19, 2025

Another grandstander — Patrick Martin (@Patrickmartin68) June 19, 2025

Oh look, ANOTHER stunt and pathetic plea for camera time. — RUawake (@countficula) June 19, 2025

Judy, you obviously didn't get the memo... ICE isn't doing any more unannounced 'Political Theater" appearances. You need to schedule a meeting 24 hours ahead of time. — Matt Clark (@MattClarkReport) June 19, 2025

And yet none of them do.

How do you reconcile referring to criminal illegal invaders as your “constituents”? — Michelle Fuga (@michelle_fuga01) June 19, 2025

President Joe Biden said illegal aliens like Laken Riley's killer were model citizens who built this country.

Another “act” or performance of a try hard — Pndsign (guy/dude) (@OG_hashtag) June 19, 2025

We won't be able to keep up with all of the Democratic members of Congress showing up unannounced at ICE facilities to perform their oversight duties for their constituents and community members. It's the hot new trend.

