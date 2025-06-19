Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate...
OH THE IRONY! CNN goes to Iranian Propaganda TV Station to Cover Its Destruction, & We Can't EVEN (WATCH)

Laura W. | 6:30 PM on June 19, 2025
Leave it to CNN to be hilariously tone deaf when it comes to propaganda outlets, but y'all need to see this one. Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen went to Iran to personally view the damage to one of their TV stations, IRIB. This Iranian station is well known for broadcasting anti-Israel propaganda (among other narratives) to its citizens, and we gotta say, it's beautiful that CNN didn't see the irony here.

OOF.

X users were quick to shine a light on this irony, though.

Well, just to point out the obvious here, it doesn't look like there's really much of a station left to give pointers to.

Amusing, is it not?

A very bad day, indeed!

Like we said: tone deaf.

NAILED IT. The full text reads as such: 'The question is how much did CNN give up its independence to get this kind of access? Even if there are no official strings attached, you can bet that they know that if they are sufficiently hostile toward Iran, they will not be allowed this kind of access. You even hear him repeating regime claims that their propaganda anchor is some kind of hero. That is how CNN is distorting the news for access.'

CNN is doing Iran's dirty work, and what's worse is that they KNOW they're doing it.

You don't hate the media enough, Dear Reader.

Pretty much.

No one loves Jim Acosta more than Jim Acosta.

LOL considering the state of the station, those workshop classes will definitely have to be postponed and relocated.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN IRAN ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS

