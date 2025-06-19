OH THE IRONY! CNN goes to Iranian Propaganda TV Station to Cover Its Destruction, & We Can't EVEN (WATCH)

Leave it to CNN to be hilariously tone deaf when it comes to propaganda outlets, but y'all need to see this one. Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen went to Iran to personally view the damage to one of their TV stations, IRIB. This Iranian station is well known for broadcasting anti-Israel propaganda (among other narratives) to its citizens, and we gotta say, it's beautiful that CNN didn't see the irony here.

CNN goes inside the Iranian TV state propaganda network.pic.twitter.com/zeCnDu4EHB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 19, 2025

OOF.

X users were quick to shine a light on this irony, though.

Why? So they can take notes? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 19, 2025

CNN giving them some pointers, or... — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) June 19, 2025

Well, just to point out the obvious here, it doesn't look like there's really much of a station left to give pointers to.

From one deep state propagandist to another. Birds of a feather. — FreedomJustice4All (@LibertyEarth) June 19, 2025

Fake news covering the destruction of another fake news. — Marshall Masters (@YouOwnWorldUSA) June 19, 2025

Amusing, is it not?

A bad day for propaganda.



A beautiful day for truth. https://t.co/5R90ILodxT — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) June 19, 2025

A very bad day, indeed!

Like we said: tone deaf.

The question is how much did CNN give up its independence to get this kind of access? Even if there are no official strings attached, you can bet that they know that if they are sufficiently hostile toward Iran, they will not be allowed this kind of access.



You even hear him… https://t.co/BLyVmBqbGJ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 19, 2025

NAILED IT. The full text reads as such: 'The question is how much did CNN give up its independence to get this kind of access? Even if there are no official strings attached, you can bet that they know that if they are sufficiently hostile toward Iran, they will not be allowed this kind of access. You even hear him repeating regime claims that their propaganda anchor is some kind of hero. That is how CNN is distorting the news for access.'

CNN is doing Iran's dirty work, and what's worse is that they KNOW they're doing it.

You don't hate the media enough, Dear Reader.

This is the Left for you! https://t.co/usxu8qy6cl — wallstpatriot (@wallstpatriot84) June 19, 2025

Pretty much.

With fake news pioneers CNN broadcasting from the headquarters of Iranian fake news, it appears we've reached the dreaded Propaganda Singularity... https://t.co/uOvVGVwwPN — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) June 19, 2025

Jim Acosta wishes that was him. — LJ (@LJ52806665) June 19, 2025

No one loves Jim Acosta more than Jim Acosta.

CNN goes inside the Iranian TV state propaganda network?



Why? Is CNN teaching them advanced propaganda strategies? — GaribaldiThePontificator (@BigGBaldi) June 19, 2025

LOL considering the state of the station, those workshop classes will definitely have to be postponed and relocated.

---------

