COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in American Voters

We all know there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The Left are scattered across the various stages and -- this writer won't lie -- the schadenfreude is delicious.

Advertisement

It seems Wajahat Ali is firmly in the 'anger' stage of grief over the election and the recent special counsel report:

This is your King, Republicans. Bow down to him. Brilliant work, American voters. Just fantastic. pic.twitter.com/z2Go9FJ52T — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2025

Do you need a tissue, Wajahat? You sound like you need a tissue.

Then why didn't they ever bring charges? This sounds like sour grapes. — Safety Concerns (@Safety_Concerns) January 14, 2025

THIS.

If they could've charged Trump and gotten a conviction, there's no way they wouldn't have.

They didn't.

Which tells us all we need to know.

That report and the prosecution behind it was a joke. IF there was a crime he would be in prison - or at the very least fined - he wasn't and you're a clown. So. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 14, 2025

Wajahat is a clown.

We have no kings in this country. Democrats have lost sight of this — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 14, 2025

His comments expose what Democrats really believe: they want kings, so long as they have the correct letter after their names.

"brilliant work, American voters"



Hence the conundrum for leftists like Wajahat. They can whine/wail all day about Trump, but ultimately their fellow Americans disagreed on balance.



Leaving them sputtering at their fellow Americans ... which is a road to nowhere. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) January 14, 2025

There is no way any American who voted for Trump in November didn't know everything about him. And they elected him anyway.

Rather than chiding voters, Wajahat should figure out why voters rejected Democrats at all levels of the federal government.

Ah, yes, the "if my mother has wheels, she'd be a wagon" argument.

If only these multiple things were totally different, he could have been convicted.



Imbecile. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) January 14, 2025

Well stated.

Out of control, lawless asshole who wasted tax payer dollars on lawfare drops his case then issues a report speculating on the outcome he wanted to get. He and you can go GFY! Voters knew the game and rejected it. https://t.co/IJ642NztZO — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 14, 2025

Exactly. Voters knew what they were voting for.

Advertisement

A King might have "Special Counsel" inquisitors accountable to no one but the King, who pardons his heir for any crime.



Sound familiar? https://t.co/69tVdtQMXA — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) January 14, 2025

It sure does.

This is the same guy who said his parents were unfairly targeted because they are Muslim when they got busted for; wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. https://t.co/eiGg2uFznt — Crackers❤️AB (@CrackersLoveAB) January 14, 2025

He's got a brand, for sure.

Oh man, the special counsel said a thing. It must be true. https://t.co/kVFAjvNYin — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) January 14, 2025

Remember when special counsel Robert Hur said Biden wasn't all there mentally and the Left flipped out? Yeah, that.