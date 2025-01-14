COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in American Voters

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 14, 2025
Sam J.

We all know there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The Left are scattered across the various stages and -- this writer won't lie -- the schadenfreude is delicious.

It seems Wajahat Ali is firmly in the 'anger' stage of grief over the election and the recent special counsel report:

Do you need a tissue, Wajahat? You sound like you need a tissue.

THIS.

If they could've charged Trump and gotten a conviction, there's no way they wouldn't have.

They didn't.

Which tells us all we need to know.

Wajahat is a clown.

His comments expose what Democrats really believe: they want kings, so long as they have the correct letter after their names.

There is no way any American who voted for Trump in November didn't know everything about him. And they elected him anyway.

Rather than chiding voters, Wajahat should figure out why voters rejected Democrats at all levels of the federal government.

Well stated.

Exactly. Voters knew what they were voting for.

It sure does.

He's got a brand, for sure.

Remember when special counsel Robert Hur said Biden wasn't all there mentally and the Left flipped out? Yeah, that.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP WAJAHAT ALI 2024 ELECTION

