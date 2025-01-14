Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming Cat Lady Meme

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:10 PM on January 14, 2025
Twitchy

In case you missed it, earlier today a bunch of Senators held a hearing in which they mostly got to hear themselves talk. Ostensibly, the hearing was to interview Donald Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth. 

In reality, it was mostly a bunch of bloviating, particularly from the Democratic senators, who didn't bother actually allowing Hegseth to answer their questions; they just ranted and raved for their allotted time. 

Some of them, like New York's junior Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, also used the time to become completely unhinged and start screaming at Hegseth. Here is a clip of her apoplectic fit: 

She even called Hegseth 'mean,' at one point during her rant. 

What is she, five years old? (Don't answer that.)

Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to grab a screenshot from this clip and turn it into comedy GOLD. 

The look on Hegseth's face, as Gillibrand is becoming increasingly unhinged, is PRICELESS. It is reminiscent of the famous Ben Affleck meme where the actor is sighing in defeat as he smokes a cigarette. 

But even more than that, it reminded Twitter of the legendary 'Crazy Lady Screaming at a Cat' meme. 

Yep. That's the one, lovingly recreated by Twitter meme lords. 

Many different combinations and iterations of the classic were quickly posted on Twitter. 

Others decided to have a caption contest with the image. 

The most unforgivable sin of them all! 

Whatever you do, gentlemen, do NOT 'borrow' her fabric shears. Especially don't borrow them to cut open a box. 

Oops. That's always a mistake. Stay out of her dreams! 

HA. 

Yes, we can see Hegseth channeling Frank Costanza there. 

That's another meme that was appropriate to the moment. 

We don't know how he sat there so calmly during her tirade. 

And Gillibrand wasn't the only one. Mazie Hirono, Elizabeth Warren, and Tammy Duckworth also embarrassed themselves in public with their incoherent hissy fits. Hegseth calmly buried them all. 

It is Scott Jennings' trademark look. We wouldn't be surprised at all if Hegseth studied it for practice. 

Right? And they refuse to learn anything from the election. 

Shhhh. Let them cook. We'd love for them to lose a few more elections before they figure anything out. 

Right next to the Mona Lisa. It would be an outstanding study in contrast.

One intrepid meme artist on Twitter even substituted some much-improved audio for the clip: 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

And now, we are deceased. 

At the end of the day, Hegseth almost certainly has the votes needed to be confirmed by the Senate. This hearing could have been an intelligent examination of his plans for the department under President Trump. 

But these are Senators we're talking about, so it was just a bunch of them preening for the cameras and shouting at him like rabid harpies. (Except freshman Senator Tim Sheehy, who may have been the only one on either side of the aisle to ask Hegseth questions that were remotely relevant to the job.)

A whole lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Except maybe for the fact that Twitter still knows how to mock a Senator like Gillibrand who chooses to make herself look unserious and silly in public. 

Mission accomplished, Kirsten. 

