ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth She Starts YELLING (Watch)

We're starting to wonder if Senate Democrats sat down at some point and plotted how they would attack Pete Hegseth during his confirmation hearing because they've all come across as unhinged, angry, emotional, and hate-filled. Especially the women.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, Tim Kaine was a hot mess of awful but man, these chicks are nuts.

And they kept proving Hegseth's points about some women, right.

The fact all she could do was yell at him and rage and rant made her look far worse than him, just sayin'.

How do people keep voting for elected officials when they behave this way?

Watch:

SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D): YOU have not earned your place as secretary of Defense. You want to keep our forces strong? Then let's not lower our standards for you. You are a no-go at this station.



PETE HEGSETH: *Smirks* pic.twitter.com/yJXiqvRHvS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

Yikes.

Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth is currently screaming at Pete Hegseth: "YES OR NO DID YOU NEED AN AUDIT? WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF? YES OR NO? DO YOU NOT KNOW THIS ANSWER?" pic.twitter.com/uwlGB5ciaS — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 14, 2025

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

As for being prepared:

Sen. Duckworth (D-IL): "I suggest you do your homework before coming to these negotiations!"



*Duckworth then struggles to read or find papers she "prepared" for half a minute.* pic.twitter.com/R42SoKeNys — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 14, 2025

She was a hot mess. Wait, no. She was a hot mess of a dumpster fire.

Mazie Hirono, Tammy Duckworth, and Elizabeth Warren all serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee?



We are not a serious country. 😕 pic.twitter.com/bDbxzEdNrj — James Wilson (@JamesWi66434744) January 14, 2025

Not right now.

Let's hope that all changes in six days.

===========================================================================

Related:

She Can't DEAL! Pete Hegseth Hilariously Shuts a VERY Angry, Emotional Liz Warren Down and BOOM (Watch)

DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross, Inappropriate Questions (Watch)

Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================