ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth She Starts YELLING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on January 14, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

We're starting to wonder if Senate Democrats sat down at some point and plotted how they would attack Pete Hegseth during his confirmation hearing because they've all come across as unhinged, angry, emotional, and hate-filled. Especially the women.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, Tim Kaine was a hot mess of awful but man, these chicks are nuts.

And they kept proving Hegseth's points about some women, right.

The fact all she could do was yell at him and rage and rant made her look far worse than him, just sayin'.

How do people keep voting for elected officials when they behave this way?

Watch:

Yikes.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

As for being prepared:

She was a hot mess. Wait, no. She was a hot mess of a dumpster fire.

Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort
justmindy
Not right now.

Let's hope that all changes in six days.

