Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Remember when our pals on the Left INSISTED that no adults were grooming children and that trans people just want to be who they are and live their lives blah blah blah? Welp, guess what. They lied.

Again.

Otherwise, why in the Hell was Tim McBride aka Rep. Sarah McBride reading a book about a trans kid to a bunch of school children?! What, do we have elected groomers now? HELLO? Are we the only ones who think this is nuts and evil?

Apparently not, because Rep. Nancy Mace is all over this:

Notice one of our largest teachers' unions is sponsoring the event.

We can't get rid of these unions quickly enough.

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Yeah, this was absolutely deliberate and a push to indoctrinate our young ones.

Not only no but HELL NO.

