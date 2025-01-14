Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)

Remember when our pals on the Left INSISTED that no adults were grooming children and that trans people just want to be who they are and live their lives blah blah blah? Welp, guess what. They lied.

Advertisement

Again.

Otherwise, why in the Hell was Tim McBride aka Rep. Sarah McBride reading a book about a trans kid to a bunch of school children?! What, do we have elected groomers now? HELLO? Are we the only ones who think this is nuts and evil?

Watch Congressman Tim McBride, who pretends to be a woman, read the book "I am Jazz" to young children.



He tells kids that it's "society's" fault that people thought he was a boy and because his parents loved him, they let him pretend to be a girl. pic.twitter.com/3mj2qPlK0i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2025

Apparently not, because Rep. Nancy Mace is all over this:

McBride caught in 4K exposing elementary school students to sexually explicit, gender bending propaganda.



Oh, but don't worry, it's done in the name of ‘inclusivity.’ https://t.co/D2XZdUYg9l — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025

Notice one of our largest teachers' unions is sponsoring the event.

We can't get rid of these unions quickly enough.

It seems McBride pulled out all the stops for this PR push—not just for a children’s book blatantly grooming kids, but even a national day of recognition for it.



I wouldn’t want him anywhere near my kids. https://t.co/BReypRMMTw pic.twitter.com/HrTwDP11ZC — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025

Yeah, this was absolutely deliberate and a push to indoctrinate our young ones.

Just look at these photos from the book McBride is reading to these young kids.



Would you want your child subjected to this? https://t.co/BReypRNkJ4 pic.twitter.com/6heHhdEsSG — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025

Not only no but HELL NO.

===========================================================================

Related:

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Biden Brags About IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning His Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic)

===========================================================================