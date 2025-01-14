Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)

Remember when our pals on the Left INSISTED that no adults were grooming children and that trans people just want to be who they are and live their lives blah blah blah? Welp, guess what. They lied.
Again.
Otherwise, why in the Hell was Tim McBride aka Rep. Sarah McBride reading a book about a trans kid to a bunch of school children?! What, do we have elected groomers now? HELLO? Are we the only ones who think this is nuts and evil?
Watch Congressman Tim McBride, who pretends to be a woman, read the book "I am Jazz" to young children.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2025
He tells kids that it's "society's" fault that people thought he was a boy and because his parents loved him, they let him pretend to be a girl. pic.twitter.com/3mj2qPlK0i
Apparently not, because Rep. Nancy Mace is all over this:
McBride caught in 4K exposing elementary school students to sexually explicit, gender bending propaganda.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025
Oh, but don't worry, it's done in the name of ‘inclusivity.’ https://t.co/D2XZdUYg9l
Notice one of our largest teachers' unions is sponsoring the event.
We can't get rid of these unions quickly enough.
It seems McBride pulled out all the stops for this PR push—not just for a children’s book blatantly grooming kids, but even a national day of recognition for it.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025
I wouldn’t want him anywhere near my kids. https://t.co/BReypRMMTw pic.twitter.com/HrTwDP11ZC
Recommended
Yeah, this was absolutely deliberate and a push to indoctrinate our young ones.
Just look at these photos from the book McBride is reading to these young kids.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025
Would you want your child subjected to this? https://t.co/BReypRNkJ4 pic.twitter.com/6heHhdEsSG
Not only no but HELL NO.
