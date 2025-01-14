DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross,...
Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy readers know, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand lost her ever-loving mind while questioning Pete Hegseth earlier ranting and shrieking about how mean he is. 

No really. He's mean for realizing that diversity should not be a priority in our military.

The HORROR that we want a strong military once again. 

That being said, Sen. Mazie Hirono just outdid Gillibrand's crazy by smearing Hegseth as a drunk womanizer and by consistenly 'moving on' when he pushed back against her gross accusations that weren't even QUESTIONS. We have seen some gross questionings but this was AWFUL. 

Gross even. Repugnant. And she kept laughing at him as she smeared him and he pushed back, like she was somehow winning when clearly, she was not.

We knew she was bad but this was repulsive, even for her.

Watch this:

Seriously, what the Hell was this? 

And THIS?!

Embarrassment is putting it nicely.

Are the Democrats trying to out-crazy and out-awful one another? All they continue to accomplish is proving Pete Hegseth right AND showing that he is more than qualified to lead the Defense Department.

If he can keep his cool dealing with unhinged lawn flamingos like these people? He'll do just FINE.

