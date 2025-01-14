Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand lost her ever-loving mind while questioning Pete Hegseth earlier ranting and shrieking about how mean he is.

Advertisement

No really. He's mean for realizing that diversity should not be a priority in our military.

The HORROR that we want a strong military once again.

That being said, Sen. Mazie Hirono just outdid Gillibrand's crazy by smearing Hegseth as a drunk womanizer and by consistenly 'moving on' when he pushed back against her gross accusations that weren't even QUESTIONS. We have seen some gross questionings but this was AWFUL.

Gross even. Repugnant. And she kept laughing at him as she smeared him and he pushed back, like she was somehow winning when clearly, she was not.

We knew she was bad but this was repulsive, even for her.

Watch this:

What is this line of questioning from Sen. Mazie Hirono? pic.twitter.com/dnqD4p9nkS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Seriously, what the Hell was this?

Sen. Mazie Hirono's unhinged questioning of Pete Hegseth continues. pic.twitter.com/YDJQCCeNjk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

And THIS?!

What an embarrassment. — Wendy Wisner (@wendywisner4) January 14, 2025

Embarrassment is putting it nicely.

Do you mean Monotone Mazzie??! — Debbie Rowley (@drowleygourley) January 14, 2025

She is insufferable. We have to get these clowns out of the senate. — Not a commie (@returntonormal1) January 14, 2025

Are the Democrats trying to out-crazy and out-awful one another? All they continue to accomplish is proving Pete Hegseth right AND showing that he is more than qualified to lead the Defense Department.

If he can keep his cool dealing with unhinged lawn flamingos like these people? He'll do just FINE.

===========================================================================

Related:

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Biden Brags About IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning His Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic)

ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With One Final PETTY Act as VP

===========================================================================