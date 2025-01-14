ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With One Final PETTY Act as VP

Kamala Harris has declined allowing JD Vance and his family to visit the vice president's residence which is snotty on its own but when you realize the Vance's need to see the home so they can prepare to childproof it for their very young kids ... it makes Kamala look even worse.

Advertisement

Which we honestly didn't think was possible, but here we are.

CLASSY: Harris declines to invite @JDVance for courtesy visit to vice president's residence before inauguration https://t.co/ImGpB59O2D — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 14, 2025

Super classy.

She's all class.

Ahem.

Scoop: When JD Vance moves into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20 with his wife Usha and their three young children, it will be his 1st time there. No invitation for a formal sit-down or tour has been extended by VP Kamala Harris, multiple D and R sources told CBS News.… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 14, 2025

From CBS News:

In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home's current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight. The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee. But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence. Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said. Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children. Spokespeople for Vance and Harris declined to comment.

Because of course they declined to comment.

Duh.

We seriously dodged a YUGE bullet here, folks.

No get-together between then-VP Mike Pence and incoming VP Kamala Harris ever took place. Pence quietly made an opportunity for Harris and Doug Emhoff to visit Naval Observatory while he and Karen Pence were traveling, per sources familiar with the offer, which was made… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 14, 2025

That's all Kamala had to do, and she couldn't even do that.

Didn't the Democrats tell us that they are the party of decency? More like the party of pettiness, anger, and hatred. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) January 14, 2025

That’s incredibly disappointing — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 14, 2025

But sadly, not at all unexpected.

===========================================================================

Related:

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)

Advertisement

DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session

DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews' and BAHAHA

Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

===========================================================================