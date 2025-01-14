'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth...
Biden Brags About HIS IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER...
And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and...
Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When...
Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH...
The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's...
Is the Answer 'A Dumpster Fire'? Biden Brags About What He and Kamala...
Scott Jennings to John Avlon: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million...
Chillin’ Canine: Coyote Chased and Captured in Chicagoland Aldi Grocery Store in Viral...
Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same
Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Trut...
VIP
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)

ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With One Final PETTY Act as VP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:42 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris has declined allowing JD Vance and his family to visit the vice president's residence which is snotty on its own but when you realize the Vance's need to see the home so they can prepare to childproof it for their very young kids ... it makes Kamala look even worse.

Advertisement

Which we honestly didn't think was possible, but here we are.

Super classy.

She's all class.

Ahem.

From CBS News:

In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home's current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight.

The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee. But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence. 

Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said.

Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children.

Spokespeople for Vance and Harris declined to comment.  

Recommended

The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's Illegal DEI Conference
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Because of course they declined to comment.

Duh.

We seriously dodged a YUGE bullet here, folks.

That's all Kamala had to do, and she couldn't even do that.

But sadly, not at all unexpected.

===========================================================================

Related:

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)

Advertisement

DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session

DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews' and BAHAHA

Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's Illegal DEI Conference
Grateful Calvin
And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic/Video)
Sam J.
Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When It's Her Own
justmindy
Biden Brags About HIS IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning Tax-Evading Son and WOOF
Sam J.
Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
Scott Jennings to John Avlon: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million to Fight Trump’s Deportations?
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's Illegal DEI Conference Grateful Calvin
Advertisement