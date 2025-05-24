'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Addre...
WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to...
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
SNC: This Week on Capitol Hill Celebrates One Big Beautiful Bill - 5-24-25
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take...
OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a...
Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage...
Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning...
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a...
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30...
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...

CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a memo announcing that the Pentagon was tightening up its standards for press access to the Pentagon.

Advertisement

"To attain professional balance between press access and OPSEC, the following updated security measures for resident and visiting press are needed to reduce the opportunities for in-person inadvertent and unauthorized disclosures," it reads, followed by new restrictions on where the press can walk freely through the Pentagon. "Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials."

It looks like CBS News' Jim LaPorta is working on a scathing piece about the new press rules.

Recommended

WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Worst of all …. Press and the media are no longer authorized access to the Pentagon Athletic Center. And they'll be getting new badges with a clearer "PRESS" identifier. 

If you're a member of the press and feel the need to vent, LaPorta's Signal line is open.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS DEFENSE DEPARTMENT PENTAGON PRESS PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High
Amy Curtis
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a Ratio Avalanche
Grateful Calvin
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left
Amy Curtis
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High Amy Curtis
Advertisement