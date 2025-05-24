CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a memo announcing that the Pentagon was tightening up its standards for press access to the Pentagon.

We’re announcing additional credentialing procedures for press at the Pentagon in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/2fQA4z7AsO — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) May 23, 2025

"To attain professional balance between press access and OPSEC, the following updated security measures for resident and visiting press are needed to reduce the opportunities for in-person inadvertent and unauthorized disclosures," it reads, followed by new restrictions on where the press can walk freely through the Pentagon. "Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials."

That eliminates over half of legacy media. 😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 23, 2025

Natasha Bertrand and Jen Griffin are in absolute shambles right now. Tough to leak classified information without access to the leakers. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 23, 2025

Good. Lock it down. 👍 — Allison (@Allison1215_) May 24, 2025

It looks like CBS News' Jim LaPorta is working on a scathing piece about the new press rules.

If you work at the Defense Department, my line is open on Signal at Jimlaporta.09 - would like to hear from you. https://t.co/qIbgJv41Kb — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) May 24, 2025

Hey, are you busy undermining the current administration? It sure looks like you are. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) May 24, 2025

This man is just trying to illegally gain access to classified information that will harm the United States for personal gain and everyone knows it. — Winston Syme (@WinstonSyme4) May 24, 2025

Oh!! And in case you need it...👇 pic.twitter.com/3pyzIfjJKq — X-OT 🇺🇲 (@XOT2020) May 24, 2025

Jim thinks he’s more important than our national security.



I bet Jim also thought Biden was mentally fit. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) May 24, 2025

Now we know why dupes like you are being blocked from access. You’re a shameless buffoon who has no business being there and now you’re trying to get people to violate their employment agreements. You’re a bum. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) May 24, 2025

And you wonder why your access is being restricted. Idiot. — Dennis Wilson (@DennisW64592178) May 24, 2025

i work at dod; my comment is that cbs lied about trump-russia, the hunter laptop, and biden's mental decline all in an attempt to undermine every election for the last three years with lies; jim laporta was the worst of the liars; therefore cbs should be banned from pentagon. — StephenDouglas40 (@StephenDouglasZ) May 24, 2025

Worst of all …. Press and the media are no longer authorized access to the Pentagon Athletic Center. And they'll be getting new badges with a clearer "PRESS" identifier.

If you're a member of the press and feel the need to vent, LaPorta's Signal line is open.

This asshole is encouraging DoD employees to bypass DoD Public Affairs in violation of the terms of their employment and he wonders why his access to the Pentagon is being restricted. He should be banned from the building. https://t.co/jHbU8Qslul — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 24, 2025

