WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High

This is absolutely maddening to watch.

In Seattle, 27-year-old Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd was killed by illegal immigrant repeat criminal offender Raul Benitez-Santana after Benitez-Santana crashed into Trooper Gadd's vehicle at 107 miles per hour. Benitez-Santana was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"Not all car accidents are crimes."



The Seattle lawyer for illegal migrant Raul Benitez Santana tries to explain that her client, who was driving drunk and high, did not act criminally when he crashed into a Washington state trooper, killing him. pic.twitter.com/PrkS1XaIJV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2025

This was a crime. Under Washington state law, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is against the law. So is striking and harming another person.

A trial has begun near Seattle for an illegal migrant accused of driving drunk over 100mph & killing @WAstatepatrol trooper Christopher Gadd. The Mexican's lawyers argue that prosecutors violated the state's sanctuary laws & the case should be thrown out. https://t.co/eWP0X3nnod — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2025

And here's more from the Post Millennial:

On Monday, defense attorneys for an illegal immigrant accused of killing a Washington state trooper in a DUI collision last year filed a motion to dismiss the case on claims that prosecutors unlawfully "colluded" with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in defiance of the state's sanctuary statute, the Keep Washington Working Act (KWW).



The motion, filed on May 12 in the Snohomish County District Court, alleges that the prosecutor's office sent ICE information about their client, defendant Raul Benitez-Santana, which included his last known home address, criminal history, driver's license information, warrant information, court dates, and the names of people he has lived with. The KWW prohibits state authorities from disclosing such information with federal immigration personnel, but there are limited exceptions for criminal matters. As a result, the judge presiding over the case, Karen Moore, has delayed the trial to consider the motion, according to Komo News reporter Jeremy Harris. The trial was scheduled to begin on Thursday.



Defense attorneys Tiffany Mecca and Emily Hancock of the Snohomish County Public Defenders Association argued in the motion that the case should be dismissed, citing prosecutors "colluding" with ICE, unfavorable media attention that would hinder a fair trial, and the possibility that ICE could take Benitez-Santana into federal custody for deportation.

So, just so we're clear here: you can kill a law enforcement officer by driving drunk and high, and the Left will argue it wasn't a criminal act and push for your release.

No honey it’s a crime. I so despise lawyers like this. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 23, 2025

They give lawyers a bad name.

It's a crime to get drunk/high and drive a vehicle.

It's a bigger crime to get drunk/high and drive a vehicle and kill someone in the process.

Case closed. — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) May 24, 2025

We thought no one was above the law.

Turns out that's a lie.

He acted criminally by being here to begin with. Then add on his dumba** driving drunk and high, that's murder. — 🍕Jessica Carderara🍕 (@MAGApizzy) May 23, 2025

It sure is.

Everyone's entitled to a defense, and this is the best he could get. Imagine being a public defender assigned to this case with these facts and having to come up with something. Her trying to make an argument doesn't make her a bad person. — tilver (@tilver) May 23, 2025

With public defenders, you get what you pay for.

Actually, the main defense before the trial was that prosecutors violated the state's sanctuary laws by allegedly speaking to ICE, and therefore, the case should be thrown out. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2025

Sanctuary laws are invalid.

An illegal drunk alien crashed into my immediate family, killing them (2 people). He was given free legal representation, and his illegal family with five kids & spouse was living off taxpayers here the whole time. I had to pay for my attorney by working a 2nd job while grieving. — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) May 23, 2025

This is so wrong.

1.) he was driving over 100mph

2.) he was drunk & High

3.) he’s an illegal alien



Seattle atty: inexperienced driver. An unfortunate accident but not a crime



2nd driver had a dark car & the State Trooper apparently didn’t put a warning out that he was at the side off the road👇 https://t.co/MhvTDNK0R1 — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) May 23, 2025

Absolutely despicable.

Everyone knows that drunk and stoned drivers don't k*ll state troopers, circumstances do. https://t.co/HmNyATEF20 — Bogie (@bogie_usa) May 24, 2025

Right.

The illegal was just having a good time. Accidents happen, no? You wouldn't want to deprive him his right to party, would you? An officer is dead as a result of the illegal letting his hair down, and his family is devastated? Details.



Fry the bastard. https://t.co/3aoGQGgW6g — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) May 24, 2025

Amen.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

