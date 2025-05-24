'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Addre...
CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
SNC: This Week on Capitol Hill Celebrates One Big Beautiful Bill - 5-24-25
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take...
OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a...
Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage...
Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning...
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a...
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30...
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...

WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 24, 2025
ImgFlip

This is absolutely maddening to watch.

In Seattle, 27-year-old Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd was killed by illegal immigrant repeat criminal offender Raul Benitez-Santana after Benitez-Santana crashed into Trooper Gadd's vehicle at 107 miles per hour. Benitez-Santana was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement

This was a crime. Under Washington state law, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is against the law. So is striking and harming another person.

And here's more from the Post Millennial:

On Monday, defense attorneys for an illegal immigrant accused of killing a Washington state trooper in a DUI collision last year filed a motion to dismiss the case on claims that prosecutors unlawfully "colluded" with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in defiance of the state's sanctuary statute, the Keep Washington Working Act (KWW).

The motion, filed on May 12 in the Snohomish County District Court, alleges that the prosecutor's office sent ICE information about their client, defendant Raul Benitez-Santana, which included his last known home address, criminal history, driver's license information, warrant information, court dates, and the names of people he has lived with. The KWW prohibits state authorities from disclosing such information with federal immigration personnel, but there are limited exceptions for criminal matters.

As a result, the judge presiding over the case, Karen Moore, has delayed the trial to consider the motion, according to Komo News reporter Jeremy Harris. The trial was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Defense attorneys Tiffany Mecca and Emily Hancock of the Snohomish County Public Defenders Association argued in the motion that the case should be dismissed, citing prosecutors "colluding" with ICE, unfavorable media attention that would hinder a fair trial, and the possibility that ICE could take Benitez-Santana into federal custody for deportation.

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, just so we're clear here: you can kill a law enforcement officer by driving drunk and high, and the Left will argue it wasn't a criminal act and push for your release.

They give lawyers a bad name.

We thought no one was above the law.

Turns out that's a lie.

It sure is.

With public defenders, you get what you pay for.

Advertisement

Sanctuary laws are invalid.

This is so wrong.

Absolutely despicable.

Right.

Amen.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CRIME DRUNK ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWYER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon
Brett T.
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a Ratio Avalanche
Grateful Calvin
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left
Amy Curtis
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen Brett T.
Advertisement