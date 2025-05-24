Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
The Left Is Inherently Violent Part 93,528

Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

If you haven't been paying close attention to the WNBA ... well, you're no different than 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. The only time the sport seems to make the news is when Caitlin Clark, the only superstar the league has, does something amazing or when one of its other players (usually Angel Reese) does something horrible. 

But since you haven't been paying attention, here's a quick recap. In a recent game between Reese's Chicago Sky and Clark's Indiana Fever, Clark committed a hard foul on Reese after Reese had fouled one of Clark's teammates, even though that first foul wasn't called. No big deal, it happens in sports all the time. Both players even said so after the game. 

At least, it was no big deal until the WNBA decided to make it one. 

The league announced that it was launching an investigation into alleged racist comments from fans directed at Reese after the on-court scuffle. The WNBA, both teams, and the players' association all issued the usual pablum ('We condemn racism of any kind, blah, blah, blah ...') in promising to 'look into the matter.' 

There's only one problem. It likely never happened. None of the players or coaches on the teams said that they heard anything, no fans have come forward to announce what remarks were made, and in a modern sports league where there are cameras everywhere, there is no video of any racist comments from the crowd. 

If this sounds a lot like pretty much every other race hoax in sports, that's because it probably is. 

But then something REALLY interesting happened in the WNBA a couple of nights ago. (And that's the first time anyone, anywhere, has ever written that sentence.)

Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30 an Hour Minimum Wage Law
Amy Curtis
Brittney Griner -- who Joe Biden once traded an international killer and arms dealer for -- of the Atlanta Dream was playing against Clark's Fever, and, depending on which team you were rooting for, either Griner elbowed Clark in the face or Clark flopped. Griner was called for a foul and went to the bench, where she was caught on film saying some pretty repulsive things about Clark. Watch: 

Wow. That's pretty bad and more than a little racist-y.

Needless to say, the WNBA immediately launched an investigation into Griner's comments, again denouncing racism of any kind and promising to get to the bottom of the issue. 

HAHAHAHA. Just kidding. The WBNA has not said a single word about Griner's racist comments from the bench. 

The silence from the league has been deafening in the days following the game (which Clark and the Fever won, by the way). 

The hypocrisy is pretty blinding. 

Don't hold your breath. 

LOL. Yes, we really have to admire Griner's restraint. She also managed not to say 'mayonnaise' or 'wypipo.'

We all know that there are (D)ifferent rules. 

The WNBA has sponsors? We're going to need some corroboration on that claim. 

Him? 

[snicker, giggle, snort]

Ahem. Moving on ...

HEY! STOP THAT! WE SAID, 'AHEM. MOVING ON!'

OK, we give up. That one made us spit-laugh. 

It would be national news, non-stop, 24/7, for at least three months, if not longer. 

Not only that, but Calrk would be kicked out of the league immediately. 

As we noted earlier, don't hold your breath for that. You'll turn purple. 

Ultimately, the real reason most of the players in the WNBA hate Clark goes far beyond simple racism. 

Bingo. 

No one ever -- EVER -- talked about the WNBA until Clark brought her star power to the league. Even now, we barely talk about it unless Clark does something amazing on the court (which she often does). 

Players like Angel Reese and Brittney Griner hate her for that. They hate that she's the one who is 'putting butts in seats,' as they say, not them. 

They hate her because she is better than they are. A LOT better. 

But let's not be too kind to them. They hate her because she's white, too. As Griner openly demonstrated last night. 

And all we will hear about that from the WNBA league office are crickets. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


