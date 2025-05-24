Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark

If you haven't been paying close attention to the WNBA ... well, you're no different than 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. The only time the sport seems to make the news is when Caitlin Clark, the only superstar the league has, does something amazing or when one of its other players (usually Angel Reese) does something horrible.

But since you haven't been paying attention, here's a quick recap. In a recent game between Reese's Chicago Sky and Clark's Indiana Fever, Clark committed a hard foul on Reese after Reese had fouled one of Clark's teammates, even though that first foul wasn't called. No big deal, it happens in sports all the time. Both players even said so after the game.

At least, it was no big deal until the WNBA decided to make it one.

The league announced that it was launching an investigation into alleged racist comments from fans directed at Reese after the on-court scuffle. The WNBA, both teams, and the players' association all issued the usual pablum ('We condemn racism of any kind, blah, blah, blah ...') in promising to 'look into the matter.'

There's only one problem. It likely never happened. None of the players or coaches on the teams said that they heard anything, no fans have come forward to announce what remarks were made, and in a modern sports league where there are cameras everywhere, there is no video of any racist comments from the crowd.

If this sounds a lot like pretty much every other race hoax in sports, that's because it probably is.

But then something REALLY interesting happened in the WNBA a couple of nights ago. (And that's the first time anyone, anywhere, has ever written that sentence.)

Brittney Griner -- who Joe Biden once traded an international killer and arms dealer for -- of the Atlanta Dream was playing against Clark's Fever, and, depending on which team you were rooting for, either Griner elbowed Clark in the face or Clark flopped. Griner was called for a foul and went to the bench, where she was caught on film saying some pretty repulsive things about Clark. Watch:

Brittney Griner appeared to call Caitlin Clark “trash” and a “f***ing white girl” after fouling out last night.



Just a reminder: this is who we traded for the Russian Merchant of Death.



Now imagine if Clark had said the inverse. pic.twitter.com/iMzf6JaYfo — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 24, 2025

Wow. That's pretty bad and more than a little racist-y.

Needless to say, the WNBA immediately launched an investigation into Griner's comments, again denouncing racism of any kind and promising to get to the bottom of the issue.

HAHAHAHA. Just kidding. The WBNA has not said a single word about Griner's racist comments from the bench.

WNBA launches investigation into Indiana Fever fans for racially insensitive noises that no one heard…. Meanwhile…. pic.twitter.com/E75SxTiu7G — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 24, 2025

The silence from the league has been deafening in the days following the game (which Clark and the Fever won, by the way).

https://t.co/bLVjvo6Euw



Called it. They don't care if the target is a white player. — Just Shane (@JustSha77933233) May 24, 2025

The hypocrisy is pretty blinding.

I will be reaching out to the @WNBA to ask if calling Clark a “trash fucking white girl” violates its recently announced “no tolerance for racism” and “no space for hate” campaign.



Will report back. — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 24, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

She didn’t say cracker 🤭 https://t.co/777UFutuBc — Lady Cougar Jackhole Diva (@HeatHugg88) May 24, 2025

LOL. Yes, we really have to admire Griner's restraint. She also managed not to say 'mayonnaise' or 'wypipo.'

If a white girl said this about a black player there would be hell to pay. The W is so hypocritical https://t.co/ObFPKs3Bl5 — MarkJ (@MarkDJ1971) May 24, 2025

We all know that there are (D)ifferent rules.

This you @ WNBA? When those white sponsors go away what will you do then? https://t.co/KZ0613LMLs — Gupperco (@Gupperco) May 24, 2025

The WNBA has sponsors? We're going to need some corroboration on that claim.

Can’t believe we traded a war lord for him. Send it back. https://t.co/2hCOWH56cs — . (@MMoore2126) May 24, 2025

Send that dude back to Russia. — KEITH (@keiths_pencil) May 24, 2025

Him?

[snicker, giggle, snort]

Ahem. Moving on ...

I still can’t believe we traded the “Merchant of Death” for this guy! pic.twitter.com/laT5LrV3bq — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 24, 2025

HEY! STOP THAT! WE SAID, 'AHEM. MOVING ON!'

The balls on this chick…. — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) May 24, 2025

OK, we give up. That one made us spit-laugh.

If Caitlin Clark said “f***ing black girl” the WNBA would hold a candlelight vigil and ESPN would cover it for 7 days straight. But this? Not a word. — MAGA Prophet (@ProphetMaga) May 24, 2025

It would be national news, non-stop, 24/7, for at least three months, if not longer.

Not only that, but Calrk would be kicked out of the league immediately.

awaiting the sanctimonious talking heads at @ESPN and the leaders of the pathetic @WNBA to launch a probe into REAL evidence of racist hatred from a guy Biden traded for a Russian terrorist. https://t.co/JAxTrFeFgs — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) May 24, 2025

As we noted earlier, don't hold your breath for that. You'll turn purple.

Ultimately, the real reason most of the players in the WNBA hate Clark goes far beyond simple racism.

The WNBA is completely irrelevant without Clark, and its players seem to be the last to understand that. https://t.co/R2D7Q65szY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 24, 2025

Bingo.

No one ever -- EVER -- talked about the WNBA until Clark brought her star power to the league. Even now, we barely talk about it unless Clark does something amazing on the court (which she often does).

Players like Angel Reese and Brittney Griner hate her for that. They hate that she's the one who is 'putting butts in seats,' as they say, not them.

They hate her because she is better than they are. A LOT better.

But let's not be too kind to them. They hate her because she's white, too. As Griner openly demonstrated last night.

And all we will hear about that from the WNBA league office are crickets.

