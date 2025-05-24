James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged...
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...

Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 24, 2025
ImgFlip

President Donald Trump has a very specific talent: he makes Leftists reveal how hypocritical they truly are.

Just a few years ago, the Left insisted that privately owned businesses, like bakeries, couldn't refuse anyone's business because it was 'discriminatory' to refuse to make a gay wedding cake (even if gay marriage was against your religious beliefs). The government could swoop in and drag you to court for years, fighting frivolous lawsuits. One of those people isJack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop in Colorado. He spent almost a decade in court fighting Leftist activists.

Now, suddenly, Harvard and the Left have decided the government shouldn't have a say in how they operate.

Just incredible.

Because there's always a post, you'll be not-shocked to learn James has a very different view on cakes, of course.

Oh, look at that.

That's the argument the Left uses whenever the Right says private businesses should be able to serve whomever they please.

Throw it back in their faces.

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It sure does.

Too late, buddy.

Just not taxpayer money.

Surowiecki's argument is rendered null and void.

Whoops.

Totally bigoted.

It truly is.

So weird.

His terms are acceptable.

