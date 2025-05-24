Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions

President Donald Trump has a very specific talent: he makes Leftists reveal how hypocritical they truly are.

Just a few years ago, the Left insisted that privately owned businesses, like bakeries, couldn't refuse anyone's business because it was 'discriminatory' to refuse to make a gay wedding cake (even if gay marriage was against your religious beliefs). The government could swoop in and drag you to court for years, fighting frivolous lawsuits. One of those people isJack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop in Colorado. He spent almost a decade in court fighting Leftist activists.

Advertisement

Now, suddenly, Harvard and the Left have decided the government shouldn't have a say in how they operate.

Can we just let private institutions admit and hire the people they want to admit and hire, instead of having the government dictate to them whom they have to accept? https://t.co/sPj3KZObig — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 23, 2025

Just incredible.

"Economic nationalism" means in practice the forced subordination of private judgment and private interest to MAGA's idea of the "common good," and a general indifference to the benefits of free exchange with the rest of the world. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 23, 2025

Because there's always a post, you'll be not-shocked to learn James has a very different view on cakes, of course.

Oh, look at that.

First of all, are you against the Civil Rights Act of 1964?



Second, this isn't about who Harvard can admit. They can grant admission to Harvard to whoever they want. It's about a public policy—who gets a visa—and I don't think we should put that solely in private institutions… — John Carney (@carney) May 23, 2025

That's the argument the Left uses whenever the Right says private businesses should be able to serve whomever they please.

Throw it back in their faces.

You dingalings have been pushing state sanctions onto private entities for decades. Now, suddenly, you are not happy about it.



This is your bed, sleep in it. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 23, 2025

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Seems like you want to repeal the civil rights act, or at least prevent it from being applied the way it has been for the last 30 years. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) May 24, 2025

It sure does.

No - I want the government to not force institutions to discriminate. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 24, 2025

Too late, buddy.

Harvard can admit anyone they like who can get a visa



Harvard can spend their own money on anything they like https://t.co/vtujNEjKj5 — HolzXI (@holz_xi) May 24, 2025

Just not taxpayer money.

Surowiecki's argument is rendered null and void.

Whoops.

Harvard has to bake the cake.



It would be bigoted to let Harvard choose to just not bake a cake for someone. https://t.co/gT9wLUbeq1 pic.twitter.com/TOvK7srcPO — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) May 24, 2025

Advertisement

Totally bigoted.

It’s genuinely entertaining how clueless these people are https://t.co/f8xuDTrIPZ pic.twitter.com/B7DgrdIKB6 — aqualover420 (@aqualover420) May 24, 2025

It truly is.

So weird.

To include the complete elimination of affirmative action, non-discrimination, and equal opportunity requirements imposed on businesses?



Let’s do it. https://t.co/fwa43ocHH6 — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) May 24, 2025

His terms are acceptable.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.