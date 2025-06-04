The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear...
VIP
Victim of Knife Attack Who Burned Koran Convicted in UK
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC...
FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex
NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...

Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes a Slice of Pie for Everyone

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on June 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is turning his questionable talents to recited verse. He says he wants to make major changes to the Pledge of Allegiance. These include replacing ‘republic’ with ‘democracy’ and removing ‘God.’ Oh, and he wants to add dessert for everyone in the form of a ‘slice of pie.’

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Michael Moore proposes changing the American Pledge of Allegiance, removes reference to "God."

"I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat at the table! Everyone! A slice of the pie! With liberty and justice, equality, and kindness and the pursuit of happiness for all."

Not so fast, do you know how much it costs to rent a crane?

Expectedly, someone jumped in to remind everyone that ‘God’ wasn’t added to the Pledge until the 1950s.

Recommended

The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric V.
Advertisement

Yes, and it’s still working.

Commenters were confused about pledging allegiance to ‘the people,’ saying that’s never going to happen.

Yes, ideals matter.

Many noticed that Moore's proposed pledge was particularly dead set on there being pie. Is it an apple pie? Shouldn't there also be mentions of baseball, hot dogs, and Chevrolet?

Advertisement

The mention of pie makes us think he wrote this pledge proposal while at a diner. Most likely on a paper napkin, which should have been immediately tossed once his entire pie was gorged down. Thanks for the suggestion, but we'll keep the Pledge of Allegiance just the way it is, Michael.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY FREE SPEECH USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric V.
Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear for Their Lives from Trump
Warren Squire
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC ‘Free Tacos’ Truck Stunt Stalls
Warren Squire
FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex
Brett T.
NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders
Brett T.
Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk Eric V.
Advertisement