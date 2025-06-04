Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes a Slice of Pie for Everyone

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is turning his questionable talents to recited verse. He says he wants to make major changes to the Pledge of Allegiance. These include replacing ‘republic’ with ‘democracy’ and removing ‘God.’ Oh, and he wants to add dessert for everyone in the form of a ‘slice of pie.’

Here’s more background. (READ)

Michael Moore proposes changing the American Pledge of Allegiance, removes reference to "God." "I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat at the table! Everyone! A slice of the pie! With liberty and justice, equality, and kindness and the pursuit of happiness for all."

Michael Moore proposes changing the American Pledge of Allegiance, removes reference to "God."



"I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat… pic.twitter.com/MW4Lyc9vw1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2025

How about we remove Michael Moore instead. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 4, 2025

Not so fast, do you know how much it costs to rent a crane?

Expectedly, someone jumped in to remind everyone that ‘God’ wasn’t added to the Pledge until the 1950s.

The original version didn't include "under God." It was added in 1954. — Steve Williamson (@reclusiveluck) June 4, 2025

That’s fine, but his pledge is ridiculous. He doesn’t get to use the name USA for this new political entity he’s trying to build.



BTW they added “under God” to weed out the communists. — Elle D (@ellelledeell) June 4, 2025

Yes, and it’s still working.

Commenters were confused about pledging allegiance to ‘the people,’ saying that’s never going to happen.

Who pledges allegiance to the PEOPLE of the United States?



I’ll stick with the authentic actual USA, thanks, not “the people”, which I assume only includes the people Michael Moore likes anyway. — Elle D (@ellelledeell) June 4, 2025

The flag is a clear symbol of our American ideals. We can pledge to that, rather than to the people. People may be prone to error and are not infallible. 🇺🇸 — Linus Tan (@LinusLTan) June 4, 2025

Yes, ideals matter.

Many noticed that Moore's proposed pledge was particularly dead set on there being pie. Is it an apple pie? Shouldn't there also be mentions of baseball, hot dogs, and Chevrolet?

Was it just me, or am I the only one who noticed he made sure to include giving himself a slice of pie? Figures. Funny how this comes from a man who spews such hate and contempt for anyone who doesn't think like him. smh — cooks (@cooks612) June 4, 2025

Like he’d ever have only 1 slice of the pie, gimme a break! 🥧 🥧 🥧 — Joe Sylva (@joesylva) June 4, 2025

Michael would be well served to pass up his slice of the pie. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) June 4, 2025

He can’t stop thinking about pie. That’s what this is about. — We’re Still Under Hostile Occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) June 4, 2025

The mention of pie makes us think he wrote this pledge proposal while at a diner. Most likely on a paper napkin, which should have been immediately tossed once his entire pie was gorged down. Thanks for the suggestion, but we'll keep the Pledge of Allegiance just the way it is, Michael.