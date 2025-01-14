Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was...
DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross, Inappropriate Questions (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Oh dear readers, if you are sitting through this Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing with us today you have more than shown how tough you really are. It's fine if you've yelled at the screen, maybe even thrown a few things around the room ... we have as well. Just when we think Democrats can sink no lower or get any crazier we see Kirsten Gillibrand, Mazie Hirono, and of course the boil on the butt of humanity from Virginia, Tim Kaine.

And to think, we could have had Hung Cao. Way to go, Richmond.

Anywho, we digress. 

Not to be outdone by the hateful broads on the panel, Tim Kaine was quick to prove just how gross and repulsive he is as well.

This was rough, and Hegseth kept it together the entire time.

Watch:

Note, we're not entirely sure we could have kept it together as well as Hegseth did.

Have we mentioned they should go ahead and confirm this guy? Because he's more than proven he's qualified, especially dealing with these lunatics from the Democrat Party.

THIS. ^

And that sums Kaine up nicely.

Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort
justmindy
Related:

Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Biden Brags About IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning His Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

Tags: TIM KAINE TRUMP 2024 ELECTION PETE HEGSETH

