DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross, Inappropriate Questions (Watch)

Oh dear readers, if you are sitting through this Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing with us today you have more than shown how tough you really are. It's fine if you've yelled at the screen, maybe even thrown a few things around the room ... we have as well. Just when we think Democrats can sink no lower or get any crazier we see Kirsten Gillibrand, Mazie Hirono, and of course the boil on the butt of humanity from Virginia, Tim Kaine.

And to think, we could have had Hung Cao. Way to go, Richmond.

Anywho, we digress.

Not to be outdone by the hateful broads on the panel, Tim Kaine was quick to prove just how gross and repulsive he is as well.

This was rough, and Hegseth kept it together the entire time.

Watch:

"Not a perfect person. Not claiming to be."



Hegseth doesn't let Tim Kaine's personal attacks rattle him. pic.twitter.com/TYOocntnUq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Note, we're not entirely sure we could have kept it together as well as Hegseth did.

Have we mentioned they should go ahead and confirm this guy? Because he's more than proven he's qualified, especially dealing with these lunatics from the Democrat Party.

Kristen Gillibrand: Go low

Mazie Hirono: Go lower

Tim Kaine: Hold my beer — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) January 14, 2025

THIS. ^

Kaine is a pond scum traitor. — @GarryOwenInfantry (@GarryOwen11B) January 14, 2025

Dumb questions from someone that never served. — Gene (@GeneLudlum) January 14, 2025

And that sums Kaine up nicely.

