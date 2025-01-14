SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pete Hegseth had to answer a lot of questions today. Some were important, some made sense, some were insane, and some were flat-out insulting and gross. 

Looking at you, Tim Kaine.

All of that being said, Republicans did a fairly good job of showing just how qualified Hegseth really is for the job. While Sen. Markwayne Mullins held Senate Democrats accountable for their own hypocriticial BS, newly elected Senator from Montana (so long, Jon Tester!) Tim Sheehy came forward at the end of the hearing with what we think were some of the most important questions of the day.

Watch:

The Sheehy (She/He) joke was pretty damn good as well.

This right here, this is the attitude and belief system that won in November. What we saw from Democrats today is on the way out, the divisive, angry, sex/race/prefence-focused outrage is on its way out the door because Americans have finally had enough. There were some of us who never like any of it (we're big meanies) but after so many years of this garbage hurting our country and our people, enough Americans voted to remove it.

We suppose that's really why Senate Democrats lost their minds today, not just because Trump won and his picks are likely going to get confirmed, but their candidate even lost the popular vote, so they have to accept the majority of Americans no longer support THEIR ideas and that's making them crazy.

Well, crazier than they were even before.

These confirmation hearings are going to be highly entertaining going forward ... for us, not for Democrats.

