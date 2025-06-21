Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids
Reuters: Trump’s Aid Cuts Infecting Gay African Men With HIV

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 21, 2025
Journalism meme

We've heard plenty about how many babies have starved to death in Africa due to the dismantling of USAID. Also affected by the cuts were DEI scholarships in Burma and diversity initiatives in Serbia, as well as a transgender comic book in Peru. In May, U2 lead singer Bono told Joe Rogan, “300,000 people have already died from this hard cut of USAID.” It turns out that USAID was essentially a large slush fund that benefited numerous American politicians as well.

Reuters is reporting that cuts under the Trump administration are affecting men with HIV in Africa. They speak anonymously to a gay man from Nigeria who regrets not having practiced safe sex and now has the virus. We don't expect you to sit through the full six-and-a-half-minute video, but notice the dramatic lighting and editing.

According to the UN, sub-Saharan Africa had 390,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2023, under the Biden administration, when we assume Africa was getting plenty of U.S. money to buy Africans PrEP pills. Can't Africa buy their own medication?

Oh, but you do. Or did, at least.

Think of the effort Reuters put into making this short film to criticize foreign aid cuts. Some editor had to come up with the idea and then send a camera crew to Africa to track down these sob stories.

***

USAID

