Reuters: Trump’s Aid Cuts Infecting Gay African Men With HIV

We've heard plenty about how many babies have starved to death in Africa due to the dismantling of USAID. Also affected by the cuts were DEI scholarships in Burma and diversity initiatives in Serbia, as well as a transgender comic book in Peru. In May, U2 lead singer Bono told Joe Rogan, “300,000 people have already died from this hard cut of USAID.” It turns out that USAID was essentially a large slush fund that benefited numerous American politicians as well.

Reuters is reporting that cuts under the Trump administration are affecting men with HIV in Africa. They speak anonymously to a gay man from Nigeria who regrets not having practiced safe sex and now has the virus. We don't expect you to sit through the full six-and-a-half-minute video, but notice the dramatic lighting and editing.

Four gay men in Africa told @Reuters they tested positive for HIV since President Trump ordered cuts to a program that funded deliveries of a drug that curbed sexual transmission of the virus https://t.co/vtVkY693c2 pic.twitter.com/Mj3eOLceCw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2025

According to the UN, sub-Saharan Africa had 390,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2023, under the Biden administration, when we assume Africa was getting plenty of U.S. money to buy Africans PrEP pills. Can't Africa buy their own medication?

These men admit they know how to prevent the transmission of HIV yet choose not to do so because they can’t resist condomless anal sex and have grown accustomed to free antivirals at American taxpayer expense. I’m so sad for them. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) June 21, 2025

I don’t pay taxes so gay men in Africa can have safe sex. — Frank (@FranksFiles) June 20, 2025

Oh, but you do. Or did, at least.

Why should the American taxpayer responsible for people on another continent who choose to engage in practices they know are risky and can lead to HIV? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) June 21, 2025

Four gay men in Africa contracted HIV because US taxpayers were no longer funding their irresponsible behavior? pic.twitter.com/WU8ovthVTG — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 21, 2025

And that is our problem...how? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 21, 2025

Think of the effort Reuters put into making this short film to criticize foreign aid cuts. Some editor had to come up with the idea and then send a camera crew to Africa to track down these sob stories.

How much "investigative reporting" did Reuters do to find these 4 gay men in Africa? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 20, 2025

