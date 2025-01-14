VIP
Congress Must Go Scorched Earth (Pun Intended) on California Disaster Aid
COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in...
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves...
GOOD NEWS: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Announces She's Officially Cancer-Free
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming...
No One Is Above the Law? Planned Parenthood Violated Federal Law by Giving...
'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel...
CBS News Adds 'Suburban Sprawl' to List of What Caused L.A. Wildfires but...
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls'...
Raging Hypocrite Tim Kaine Has (D)ifferent Views on Conduct in Marriage When It...
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...

It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants Who Now WON'T LEAVE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 14, 2025

This writer will never, ultimately, understand the so-called logic of the Left. There are times when she kinda gets it, and then they do things that are so unhinged it defies all comprehension. 

Advertisement

Really, the Left doesn't use logic; everything they do is based on emotionalism and -- often -- is a knee-jerk reaction in opposition to the Right. Couple that with a deep sense of self-loathing and hatred of Western culture, and they do things that make no sense to rational people.

Like letting migrants overrun your theater.

More from The Daily Mail:

A theatre in Paris which is known for its radical shows and exhibitions has been occupied by more than 250 African migrants after they were let in for a free event five weeks ago.

The Gaîté Lyrique theatre in Paris staged the conference, entitled Reinventing the welcome for refugees in France, on December 10.

It involved talks hosted by academics from top universities and Red Cross officials, and saw activists welcome in the migrants.

But when the conference was finished, the migrants, who mainly come from France's former west African colonies, refused to leave the venue.

Still occupied, the leftist theatre now faces going out of business after weeks without revenue from ticket sales, and has had to cancel all performances until at least January 24.

Its management said in a statement last week that the number of people taking shelter in the theatre is 'continuing to increase' and has swelled to around 300 people.

'The sanitary conditions are deteriorating day after day and the teams are facing this situation alone,' it said as it called for the local authorities to find a housing solution for the occupiers.

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There are just some cultures that aren't compatible with Western culture and values. We see that playing out across Europe and the U.S. as illegal immigrants commit crimes -- including rape and sexual assaults -- and the Left excuse it as being a cultural thing while calling any criticisms 'racist.'

Now these virtue-signaling theater owners are learning that the hard way.

Here's some video of the situation:

And it doesn't seem like government is all that keen to help.

Some people have to learn this lesson the hard way.

The longer they wait, the harder -- nigh on impossible -- it will become to reverse course.

Advertisement

It is not always our strength.

The madness needs to end.

It's almost a little too on the nose, right?

Yes it is.

That too.

Indeed.

Tags: AFRICA FRANCE MIGRANTS PARIS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in American Voters
Amy Curtis
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming Cat Lady Meme
Grateful Calvin
He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves a Bollywood Vibe
Warren Squire
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It Amy Curtis
Advertisement