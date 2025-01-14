It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants Who Now WON'T LEAVE

This writer will never, ultimately, understand the so-called logic of the Left. There are times when she kinda gets it, and then they do things that are so unhinged it defies all comprehension.

Really, the Left doesn't use logic; everything they do is based on emotionalism and -- often -- is a knee-jerk reaction in opposition to the Right. Couple that with a deep sense of self-loathing and hatred of Western culture, and they do things that make no sense to rational people.

Like letting migrants overrun your theater.

A French theatre opened its doors to migrants. The migrants refused to leave. The French theatre is now going to go bankrupt. https://t.co/c42VQkWx6C — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) January 14, 2025

More from The Daily Mail:

A theatre in Paris which is known for its radical shows and exhibitions has been occupied by more than 250 African migrants after they were let in for a free event five weeks ago. The Gaîté Lyrique theatre in Paris staged the conference, entitled Reinventing the welcome for refugees in France, on December 10. It involved talks hosted by academics from top universities and Red Cross officials, and saw activists welcome in the migrants. But when the conference was finished, the migrants, who mainly come from France's former west African colonies, refused to leave the venue. Still occupied, the leftist theatre now faces going out of business after weeks without revenue from ticket sales, and has had to cancel all performances until at least January 24. Its management said in a statement last week that the number of people taking shelter in the theatre is 'continuing to increase' and has swelled to around 300 people. 'The sanitary conditions are deteriorating day after day and the teams are facing this situation alone,' it said as it called for the local authorities to find a housing solution for the occupiers.

There are just some cultures that aren't compatible with Western culture and values. We see that playing out across Europe and the U.S. as illegal immigrants commit crimes -- including rape and sexual assaults -- and the Left excuse it as being a cultural thing while calling any criticisms 'racist.'

Now these virtue-signaling theater owners are learning that the hard way.

Here's some video of the situation:

HAHAHAHAHAHA. French liberal theatre called Gaîté Lyrique is facing bankruptcy after letting 250+ African migrants last month…. They still REFUSE to leave. pic.twitter.com/t7wWQwS5Bo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2025

And it doesn't seem like government is all that keen to help.

When will people realise we have different countries and different cultures for the reason that they do not always have the same morality, thinking with your western mind will not work with certain cultures as they do not appreciate everyone’s right to exist. Keep bringing people… — Pixie Cornwall (@LainePenel37901) January 14, 2025

Some people have to learn this lesson the hard way.

European countries need to get tough. We've been the masters of our own downfall. — Michelle (@FedUpYorkshire) January 14, 2025

The longer they wait, the harder -- nigh on impossible -- it will become to reverse course.

But diversity is our strength and all that crap. — Peater (@Peater009985723) January 14, 2025

It is not always our strength.

This isn’t migration, it’s an invasion, and Europe is crumbling under the weight of it.



From bankrupt theatres to overrun towns, the ripple effect is devastating.



It’s time to end this madness before there’s nothing left to save. — Scott Lewis (@WarriorSpeech28) January 14, 2025

The madness needs to end.

No right-winger would dare write a metaphor this blatant https://t.co/iOglz08nhi — JoeLouis (@JoeLouisEsq) January 14, 2025

It's almost a little too on the nose, right?

A parable for the Western world. https://t.co/X0ZWFX3HnK — Darren McLean (@DarrenJMcLean) January 14, 2025

