Polymarket Says Elon Musk Likely to Start a New Party

The big public breakup between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk came when Musk opposed the spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he said would increase the deficit by $5 trillion. It's not surprising that someone who was brought on to cut government spending and waste would oppose it.

Early last month, Musk started a poll on X that received 5.6 million votes. He wondered if it was time to create a new political party in America.

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Respectfully, my answer is no.



A 3rd party would split the vote & democrats would win everything. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 5, 2025

Our question is, who would this third party nominate to represent the 80 percent in the middle? David French, maybe? Evan McMullin?

Don’t worry guys, I fixed everything. pic.twitter.com/Jy3R0f9FUf — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) June 7, 2025

After the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Tuesday (with Vice President J.D. Vance as the tiebreaking vote), Polymarket put the odds of Musk starting a political party by the end of the year at 51 percent.

BREAKING: Elon Musk projected to create a new political party, after the Senate passed Trump's big spending bill.



51% chance.



Time for Americans to have another choice? pic.twitter.com/Gjk5nNkhVm — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 1, 2025

No. Americans have two choices: one good and one bad. A third party would play out pretty much as Roman Helmet Guy predicted.

This will be fun — PrimeSkill: Win-2-Earn Gaming (@PrimeSkillX) July 1, 2025

His party will stand no chance against winning power — Juniper (@JuniperViews) July 1, 2025

Lol he really loves burning his money — GutCheck (@Gut_Check1) July 1, 2025

Terrible idea. — John Kenney (@johnkenney) July 1, 2025

Who’s going to run for president under this new party? pic.twitter.com/ULyP5qeQrp — Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) July 1, 2025

That's our question. Musk can't run. Give us a nominee to vet before we even think about it. Rand Paul? Thomas Massie?

No, it will only divide the Republican side of things and then the Democrats will be in power forever. Maybe this is what Elon truly wants — James (@jfstx) July 1, 2025

So, he wants The Democrats back in power. ✅ — 𝔸𝕝𝕒𝕟 ℕ𝕠𝕧𝕒𝕔𝕤 (@CodeWriter23) July 1, 2025

Hope Elon keep his promise. After the bbb is passed, America Party is created within 24 hours. — El Economista Paraguayo (@Parawaaay) July 1, 2025

No. Let’s clean up with MAGA. It’s the best chance our country has. It’s not perfect but it’s going great. And, I love Elon but we need to improve life on our planet first and I’m against trans humanism and don’t want everyone to have a robot in 4 years. — Pam Harlow (@harlow_pam) July 1, 2025

They have a choice already — A.G. (@eryeipl) July 1, 2025

Creating a political party is not a big deal. Making it competitive with the two major parties could be. — Samuel Doucette (@vendee1793) July 1, 2025

It’s time to vote out all the RINOs. Not create another party that will divide us. — thisisit (@jennyraejenn) July 1, 2025

This is pure theatrics.



I'm pretty sure Elon is smart enough to know that forming a third party is basically dividing MAGA and handing democrats majorities in the future. — 🇺🇸 Obed 🇺🇸 (@ObedN06) July 1, 2025

Elons America Party will crash and burn and he’ll end up with an America far worse than his wildest dreams — Danny Dravot (@DannyDravot_) July 1, 2025

We still have no idea who'd lead the party. All of the Never Trumpers and "Country over Party" people have gone full Democrat.

