Polymarket Says Elon Musk Likely to Start a New Party

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Meme

The big public breakup between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk came when Musk opposed the spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he said would increase the deficit by $5 trillion. It's not surprising that someone who was brought on to cut government spending and waste would oppose it. 

Early last month, Musk started a poll on X that received 5.6 million votes. He wondered if it was time to create a new political party in America.

Our question is, who would this third party nominate to represent the 80 percent in the middle? David French, maybe? Evan McMullin?

After the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Tuesday (with Vice President J.D. Vance as the tiebreaking vote), Polymarket put the odds of Musk starting a political party by the end of the year at 51 percent.

No. Americans have two choices: one good and one bad. A third party would play out pretty much as Roman Helmet Guy predicted.

That's our question. Musk can't run. Give us a nominee to vet before we even think about it. Rand Paul? Thomas Massie?

We still have no idea who'd lead the party. All of the Never Trumpers and "Country over Party" people have gone full Democrat.

***

