AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'

We can all agree that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is among the worst people in the country. As we learned last month, Weingarten resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee after 23 years. That was a well-kept secret, though not surprising. The union dues that don't go to her over half-a-million-dollar salary wind up in Democrats' campaign coffers.

Advertisement

School choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, who's been blocked by Weingarten, has been busy. As we reported, the National Education Association posted and then tried to scrub its 2025 handbook from the internet. The handbook called for "educational reparations" for "descendants of formerly enslaved peoples." Now DeAngelis has uncovered the resolutions passed by the AFT this year.

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution "protecting public education from right-wing extremism."



The American Federation of Teachers will teach "about the insidious nature of white supremacy." pic.twitter.com/92PfAwfZvf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution supporting boys playing in girls' sports.



They also support "equitable access to facilities that match gender identities." pic.twitter.com/ipZT1vWGu3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution calling for "climate-smart and sustainable schools."



They will "integrate the curriculum to facilitate comprehensive energy reduction."



The resolution cites the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/mQe5L0O3jz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution "in support of statehood for Washington D.C."



They will lobby Congress and "conduct D.C. statehood trainings and workshops." pic.twitter.com/MMAVi8cvqN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

And this has what to do with reading and math?

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution calling "for hiring more Black teachers and ending the pushout of Black teachers."



They "will participate in the Black Lives Matter at School Week(s) of Action by teaching one or more lessons in our classrooms." pic.twitter.com/eJcXCsUo62 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Black Lives Matter at School Weeks of Action. BLM is as big a grift as the AFT.

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution mentioning school closures "negatively and disproportionately impacted Black and brown communities."



They literally lobbied the CDC to make it more difficult to reopen schools. pic.twitter.com/TXO0iA1ADB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution to "advocate for the availability of gender-affirming medical care.. and that these services be fully covered by medical insurance."



That "care" includes sex change surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. pic.twitter.com/N6Ukczhome — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Gender-affirming "medical care" fully covered by medical insurance. You wouldn't say the union has a leftist agenda, would you?

They call Governor Ron DeSantis a "radical extremist" and say conservatives want to "dismantle public education nationwide."



Moms for Liberty and State Policy Network get a shout out, too. pic.twitter.com/NEXNfbW2IM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution to "condemn the actions of Republican Texas Gov. Abbott" (deporting immigrants to sanctuary cities).



They condemn "detainments, deportations and visa revocations in the strongest terms possible." pic.twitter.com/Dwy7oiJF1c — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025

When do they get to the point about educating children?

Not one item--ZERO--about improving reading, writing, 'rithmetic proficiency. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) July 29, 2025

Good lord! None of this has anything to do with actually teaching children. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) July 29, 2025

Did they perchance pass a resolution to teach reading and math? — Prescott (@prescottbalch) July 29, 2025

I have a modest proposal: “Whereas a majority of kids in many public schools are illiterate and can’t do math at grade level, AFT will focus on teaching children well.” — Vox Unpopuli (@VUnpopuli) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Truly evil indoctrination. — Sejoevia (Joe Wickersham) (@sejoevia) July 29, 2025

"Evil" is a strong word, but we're not disagreeing. And indoctrination? Absolutely. And, laughably, their goal is to protect public education from "right-wing extremism" … how about left-wing extremism?

Homeschool your kids if you possibly can.

***