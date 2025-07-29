AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'

We can all agree that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is among the worst people in the country. As we learned last month, Weingarten resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee after 23 years. That was a well-kept secret, though not surprising. The union dues that don't go to her over half-a-million-dollar salary wind up in Democrats' campaign coffers.
School choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, who's been blocked by Weingarten, has been busy. As we reported, the National Education Association posted and then tried to scrub its 2025 handbook from the internet. The handbook called for "educational reparations" for "descendants of formerly enslaved peoples." Now DeAngelis has uncovered the resolutions passed by the AFT this year.
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution "protecting public education from right-wing extremism."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
The American Federation of Teachers will teach "about the insidious nature of white supremacy." pic.twitter.com/92PfAwfZvf
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution supporting boys playing in girls' sports.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They also support "equitable access to facilities that match gender identities." pic.twitter.com/ipZT1vWGu3
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution calling for "climate-smart and sustainable schools."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They will "integrate the curriculum to facilitate comprehensive energy reduction."
The resolution cites the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/mQe5L0O3jz
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution "in support of statehood for Washington D.C."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They will lobby Congress and "conduct D.C. statehood trainings and workshops." pic.twitter.com/MMAVi8cvqN
And this has what to do with reading and math?
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution calling "for hiring more Black teachers and ending the pushout of Black teachers."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They "will participate in the Black Lives Matter at School Week(s) of Action by teaching one or more lessons in our classrooms." pic.twitter.com/eJcXCsUo62
Black Lives Matter at School Weeks of Action. BLM is as big a grift as the AFT.
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution mentioning school closures "negatively and disproportionately impacted Black and brown communities."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They literally lobbied the CDC to make it more difficult to reopen schools. pic.twitter.com/TXO0iA1ADB
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution to "advocate for the availability of gender-affirming medical care.. and that these services be fully covered by medical insurance."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
That "care" includes sex change surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. pic.twitter.com/N6Ukczhome
Gender-affirming "medical care" fully covered by medical insurance. You wouldn't say the union has a leftist agenda, would you?
They call Governor Ron DeSantis a "radical extremist" and say conservatives want to "dismantle public education nationwide."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
Moms for Liberty and State Policy Network get a shout out, too. pic.twitter.com/NEXNfbW2IM
Randi Weingarten’s union passed a resolution to "condemn the actions of Republican Texas Gov. Abbott" (deporting immigrants to sanctuary cities).— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 29, 2025
They condemn "detainments, deportations and visa revocations in the strongest terms possible." pic.twitter.com/Dwy7oiJF1c
When do they get to the point about educating children?
Not one item--ZERO--about improving reading, writing, 'rithmetic proficiency.— Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) July 29, 2025
Good lord! None of this has anything to do with actually teaching children.— LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) July 29, 2025
Did they perchance pass a resolution to teach reading and math?— Prescott (@prescottbalch) July 29, 2025
I have a modest proposal: “Whereas a majority of kids in many public schools are illiterate and can’t do math at grade level, AFT will focus on teaching children well.”— Vox Unpopuli (@VUnpopuli) July 29, 2025
Truly evil indoctrination.— Sejoevia (Joe Wickersham) (@sejoevia) July 29, 2025
"Evil" is a strong word, but we're not disagreeing. And indoctrination? Absolutely. And, laughably, their goal is to protect public education from "right-wing extremism" … how about left-wing extremism?
Homeschool your kids if you possibly can.
