Sorry, Pete Buttigieg: We All See RIGHT Through You on the Issue of...

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We can all agree that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is among the worst people in the country. As we learned last month, Weingarten resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee after 23 years. That was a well-kept secret, though not surprising. The union dues that don't go to her over half-a-million-dollar salary wind up in Democrats' campaign coffers. 

School choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, who's been blocked by Weingarten, has been busy. As we reported, the National Education Association posted and then tried to scrub its 2025 handbook from the internet. The handbook called for "educational reparations" for "descendants of formerly enslaved peoples." Now DeAngelis has uncovered the resolutions passed by the AFT this year.

And this has what to do with reading and math?

Black Lives Matter at School Weeks of Action. BLM is as big a grift as the AFT.

Gender-affirming "medical care" fully covered by medical insurance. You wouldn't say the union has a leftist agenda, would you?

When do they get to the point about educating children?

"Evil" is a strong word, but we're not disagreeing. And indoctrination? Absolutely. And, laughably, their goal is to protect public education from "right-wing extremism" … how about left-wing extremism?

Homeschool your kids if you possibly can.

***

