GENDER GAP: Daily Mail Reveals Men REALLY Don't Care About Politics When It Comes to Dating

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 29, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Tell us you know nothing about men without telling us you know nothing about men.

That's what one Daily Mail reporter did with her 'undercover' reporting on dating during the Trump administration.

What she revealed was a) she knows nothing about men and b) AWFLs truly live up to their acronym.

WATCH:

It's not that complicated. But it's a total mystery why the Left are losing young men in droves.

She's not wrong.

Some women are also so petty they'll put politics before dating.

Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’
Brett T.
It's the unicorn.

YUP.

Yikes.

Heh.

They also know MAGA women aren't crazy like the Leftist chick mentioned above.

Oddly enough.

EL. OH. EL.

This.

This isn't that hard to understand, though.

