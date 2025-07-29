GENDER GAP: Daily Mail Reveals Men REALLY Don't Care About Politics When It Comes to Dating

Tell us you know nothing about men without telling us you know nothing about men.

That's what one Daily Mail reporter did with her 'undercover' reporting on dating during the Trump administration.

Advertisement

What she revealed was a) she knows nothing about men and b) AWFLs truly live up to their acronym.

WATCH:

A Daily Mail reporter went undercover on dating apps



She sent the message “Hi, I’m MAGA” when matching with guys



“The men who claimed to be liberal weren’t fazed at all — my inbox blew up”



“Ladies, men are pretending to be liberal”



Isn’t that interesting…. pic.twitter.com/V6zLzbQcb6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 29, 2025

It's not that complicated. But it's a total mystery why the Left are losing young men in droves.

If a dude wants to nail you and he’s actively trying to, your political persuasions are of no concern to him. The little head has taken over.



Women are a bit more particular lol — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) July 29, 2025

She's not wrong.

Some women are also so petty they'll put politics before dating.

I did online dating for a time and it was an absolute train wreck to be sure...



...but it is also filled with 99% liberal women



Seeing a woman be openly MAGA on dating app profile is so rare, I'm not sure it even exists. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 29, 2025

It's the unicorn.

Now try the same thing with women. On a Man’s dating profile say that he’s MAGA and I GUARANTEE you it won’t be 90% positive response. You’ll get about 30% positive response or less. This is why so many feminist women in the United States are single. — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) July 29, 2025

YUP.

Every Seattle chick on Tinder pic.twitter.com/kvHk0d64BW — Hořící Drak (@JAYMADDIS) July 29, 2025

Yikes.

She had to go undercover to figure out that men's penises are not run by politics?



All men: pic.twitter.com/Ya1y8pol4j — Ricky Vaughn (@dvigilrpg) July 29, 2025

Heh.

Modern dating in a nutshell:



Say you’re MAGA, and the “feminist” men trip over themselves to respond.



Because deep down, even they know strength, conviction, and America First values are attractive.



The mask slips every time. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 29, 2025

They also know MAGA women aren't crazy like the Leftist chick mentioned above.

No news here. I once campaigned for Paul Simon in college to hit one a smoke show from my every so useless sociology course. No regrets. And yes, I voted straight party line R. Oddly enough, we didn't work out in the long term. — NashvilleHawk (@mw66896684) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Oddly enough.

The rule of horniness abides https://t.co/c7rDuwANzL — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

It’s not that men are pretending to be liberal, it’s that men don’t care about a woman’s political opinions, especially when trying to sleep with them. https://t.co/cSRyNDaE6q — Faustian Augustus (@FaustAugustus) July 29, 2025

This.

Talking politics with my mother a few months ago and mentioned that I was strongly in favor of mass deportation. She was surprised because I have dated several Latinas and couldn't understand that my dating choices and my politics have nothing to do with other. https://t.co/eHsWVG7q8V — James (@James32980438) July 29, 2025

This isn't that hard to understand, though.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



