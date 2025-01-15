Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha' With Trump Phone Call

Pam Bondi Is Destroying Democrat Senators! They've Got Nothing!
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:30 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet continue today, we wonder if the Democrats can possibly make themselves look any more ridiculous than they did yesterday in the hearing for Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth

One of the first candidates on the docket today was Trump's pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who began her hearing with blistering remarks about how she will restore the Department of Justice to its mission (as opposed to what Merrick Garland has been doing for four years). 

Make no mistake: Democrats hate Bondi as much as they do Hegseth, primarily because she defended Trump against the ludicrous impeachments that House Democrats brought against him four years ago. They also hate her because she was Ron DeSantis' attorney general in Florida. And possibly because they know how guilty they are for everything they've done, which she promised to END and also to hold people accountable. 

Of course, Democrats also do not know how to let go of their TDS, so naturally, the subject of Trump in 2020 came up during Bondi's hearing. In the clip below, watch as Senator Dick Durbin tries to play 'gotcha' with Bondi regarding Trump's now-famous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. 

And there it is. With one word, Bondi tells Durbin that she is not going to play his game and take one line from a 60-minute phone call out of context. 

It sucks for Democrats that conservatives don't play by their rules anymore. But it's great for everyone else. 

He deserved to have her make him look stupid. Because it was a stupid question. 

We're not sure if Durbin is aware of this, but we have the full transcript of the phone call. Trump did not demand that Raffensperger 'find' 11,000 votes. Over the course of one hour, Trump demanded that Raffensperger 'get to the bottom' of what appeared to be major election fraud happening in Georgia. 

Don't take our word for it. Look at the transcript.

Come to think of it, maybe Durbin should have looked at the transcript too.

He also tried to 'get' Bondi on 2020 'election denialism,' and she buried him on that question too. 

What is becoming clear through the early days of these hearings is that Trump's nominees are FAR smarter and more prepared than any of the Democrat Senators who are trying to misrepresent them. 

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was loving Bondi's performance. 

It really wasn't a fair fight. But she destroyed him nonetheless. 

Kind of like taking candy from a baby ... if that baby was an 80-year-old Senator and the candy was false, debunked leftist narratives. 

(Hey, maybe we should have fewer Senators who are octogenarians. Just a thought.)

Democrats are used to a lot of things that they are going to have to get 'unused to.' 

Ahem ... moving on. (We didn't tweet that. We laughed at it, but we didn't tweet it.)

Oh, hell yeah, she is.

Much like Hegseth yesterday, what Bondi proved in her confirmation hearing today is that she is ready for prime time and ready for the massive job ahead of her.

Her Democrat opposition? Not so much. 

But it was a nice try ... Dick.

