Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from...
Wisconsin State Senator Gets Dragged Brutally After One of the Dumbest 2A...
VIP
Democrats Have Created a Violent Monster They Can No Longer Control
Report: Hamas Has Put a Bounty on American Aid Workers and Demands a...
Ron DeSantis Has a Suggestion for Elon Musk That Could Have a MONUMENTAL...
Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Can’t Directly Blame Trump for Deadly Texas Floods so He’s...
Thanks, Obama! Turns Out the 'Affordable Care Act' Made Healthcare MORE EXPENSIVE Than...
Karen Bass DEMANDS ICE Leave During Massive Raid in MacArthur Park (Spoiler: They...
Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He...
BREAKING: Judge Blocks Big Beautiful Bill's Provision to Defund Planned Parenthood
UNPLUG IT: OpenAI Tried to Download Itself to an External Server When Engineers...
VIP
I Love It When a False Leftist Narrative Gets Demolished (Yes, America Wants...
WHAT Is This Headline!? Politico Gets DRAGGED for Report on Doctors' Group COVID...

Tik Toker Goes on Obscenity-Laced Rant, Says Texas Girls Died in Flood Because of Racism

Amy
Amy | 10:30 PM on July 07, 2025
Various

We don't know what it is about Democrats that makes them react in such vile ways when a tragedy happens to what they assume are Republican people.

Whatever it is, it's got a firm grip on this woman, and it doesn't look like it's letting go anytime soon. Heads up, the language in this video is definitely NSFW, and if you're sensitive to that kind of thing, you might want to give this a pass. Libs of Tik Tok was kind enough to edit the curse in her X post, but the video itself holds nothing back.

Advertisement

Whatever case she thinks she's making here is completely undermined by the sickening glee she's taking in the deaths of innocent children. No one should rejoice in the death of innocents, but then again we are talking about a political belief system that celebrates abortion like it's a sacrament.

It is indeed demonic.

No, we absolutely cannot imagine being this indoctrinated by hate. When disaster strikes our first reaction is empathy for our fellow human beings, not to take to social media and try to make it a race or politcs based issue.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes. Yes, you are.

We do too, sir. We do too.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wisconsin State Senator Gets Dragged Brutally After One of the Dumbest 2A Takes EVER
RickRobinson
Ron DeSantis Has a Suggestion for Elon Musk That Could Have a MONUMENTAL Impact (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Report: Hamas Has Put a Bounty on American Aid Workers and Demands a Return of UNRWA
Amy Curtis
Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from Texas Flood
Warren Squire
Democrats Have Created a Violent Monster They Can No Longer Control
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement