Tik Toker Goes on Obscenity-Laced Rant, Says Texas Girls Died in Flood Because of Racism

We don't know what it is about Democrats that makes them react in such vile ways when a tragedy happens to what they assume are Republican people.

Whatever it is, it's got a firm grip on this woman, and it doesn't look like it's letting go anytime soon. Heads up, the language in this video is definitely NSFW, and if you're sensitive to that kind of thing, you might want to give this a pass. Libs of Tik Tok was kind enough to edit the curse in her X post, but the video itself holds nothing back.

Tiktoker says the young girls died in the Texas flood because of racism and because illegals are being deported.



"More White people will have to die in order for m*therfuckers to care” pic.twitter.com/YTz3yb2RCK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2025

Whatever case she thinks she's making here is completely undermined by the sickening glee she's taking in the deaths of innocent children. No one should rejoice in the death of innocents, but then again we are talking about a political belief system that celebrates abortion like it's a sacrament.

Smiling like a demon over children dying. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 7, 2025

It is indeed demonic.

Can you imagine being this indoctrinated to hate simply based on skin tone and ancestry?



Can you?



Many families still don't have answers.



First responders are still putting life and limb on the line -- and there are people this reveling in it?



Happy about it?… — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 7, 2025

No, we absolutely cannot imagine being this indoctrinated by hate. When disaster strikes our first reaction is empathy for our fellow human beings, not to take to social media and try to make it a race or politcs based issue.

If you find yourself rooting for children to die because of politics, you're the bad guy. pic.twitter.com/ZGVnnkeW76 — Carolyn Rockey (@CarolynWRockey) July 7, 2025

Yes. Yes, you are.

I sure do miss the time in American history when the dumbest, most obnoxious people in our society weren't broadcasting their stupid opinions to us every day. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 7, 2025

We do too, sir. We do too.

