The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending Politics

After several hours to fully digest Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing, Collin Rugg of Trending Politics has complied a list of his ‘top 5’ moments from the hearing.

Here’s the list. (READ)

Top 5 moments from Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing:

5. Hegseth calls out the media for manufacturing fake stories to give Democrat Senators "ammo" to come after him.

4. Senator Gillibrand has a bizarre emotional outburst while arguing why women should serve in combat roles in the military.

3. Markwayne Mullin called out senators for showing up to work drunk.

2. Senator Hirono was caught slurring her words as she accused Hegseth of showing up to work drunk.

1. Audience starts laughing at Elizabeth Warren.

You’ve read the list, now roll the video and see them for yourself. (WATCH)

Fans of President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick think Hegseth did an awesome job and that Senate Democrats mostly made complete fools of themselves.

Pete kicked ASS today. And Democrats embarrassed themselves, as usual. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

Agreed that was a great display of power



He’s able to create a lot of energy and contain his emotions ! — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) January 15, 2025

It's just a shame none of those democrats are self aware, so they don't know how utterly braindead they looked to the rest of the world. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) January 15, 2025

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had some of the most viral video moments. Yes, this is what she really sounded like during the hearing. (WATCH)

They sure did pic.twitter.com/oqqRNjKazj — Liberty Memes (@Liberty_Memes) January 15, 2025

Even a Republican Senator threw out a funny transgender joke. (WATCH)

Elizabeth Warren was her usual insufferable self.

One poster was impressed Hegseth went after ‘journalists’ who were pushing ‘anonymous source’ lies about him for their Democrat buddies.

Pointing out during the confirmation hearings that the media is biased and unfair and pretty much pushed the unfounded attacks against him is almost unheard of in a confirmation Hearing — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) January 15, 2025

Pete Hegseth is strong and simply qualified.



The more he talked, the more I like him



Let’s get it done. — vontae (@vontae300) January 15, 2025

The hearing was a circus, witb Democrats gladly suppling several clowns. The whole event was largely performative and used by Democrats to grandstand and showcase their unhinged lunacy - they certainly did not disappoint in that regard.