Sen. Angus King Says Pete Hegseth's Position Is That Torture Is OK
Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals
Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove...
Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will...
Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across...
UMass Scandal: American Tax Dollars Fund App for Trans Sex Workers in Thailand,...
NYT Pentagon Correspondent 'Fact-Checks' Pete Hegseth on Racism in the Military
TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bi...
FL Legislators: Backstabbing Trump and Desantis Because Who Needs Loyalty When You've Got...
New House Bill Would Take Pedophiles Off the Streets 'Permanently'

The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending Politics

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:31 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After several hours to fully digest Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing, Collin Rugg of Trending Politics has complied a list of his ‘top 5’ moments from the hearing.

Here’s the list. (READ)

Top 5 moments from Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing:
5. Hegseth calls out the media for manufacturing fake stories to give Democrat Senators "ammo" to come after him.
4. Senator Gillibrand has a bizarre emotional outburst while arguing why women should serve in combat roles in the military.
3. Markwayne Mullin called out senators for showing up to work drunk.
2. Senator Hirono was caught slurring her words as she accused Hegseth of showing up to work drunk.
1. Audience starts laughing at Elizabeth Warren.
You’ve read the list, now roll the video and see them for yourself. (WATCH)

Fans of President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick think Hegseth did an awesome job and that Senate Democrats mostly made complete fools of themselves.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had some of the most viral video moments. Yes, this is what she really sounded like during the hearing. (WATCH)

