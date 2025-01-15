About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)

Here we go, dear Twitchy readers, day two of confirmation hearings for Trump's picks after a crazy first day with Pete Hegseth. We knew many Democrats were nuts but WHOA NELLY, yesterday was insane.

This morning they have started with Pam Bondi for AG and Marco Rubio for Secretary of State.

Pam Bondi just NAILED it in her opening comments.

Of course.

Watch:

PAM BONDI: If confirmed as Attorney General of the United States, my overriding objective will be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals. pic.twitter.com/ETIPDxWi32 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

Imagine that. An AG who actually gives a damn about keeping Americans safe. What a novel idea especially after the last four years where our AG was more concerned about vilifying parents who wanted their kids in schools than about the security of our people.

Democrats have made it clear they care more about criminals than victims and that stops NOW.

Pam Bondi just declared that the lawfare will be OVER.



"The partisanship, the weaponization WILL BE GONE. America will have one-tier of justice for all." pic.twitter.com/n00evcARdc — Mel Gibson News 🇺🇸 (@GibsonNews) January 15, 2025

This was perfect, especially after Dick Durbin sat up there and whined about the possibility that she would be 'loyal' to Trump, which of course had this editor wondering if he asked Eric Holder if he would be loyal to Obama as his WING MAN.

The amount of hypocrisy from Democrats during these hearings so far (and we imagine they will only get worse) has just been obnoxious, even for them.

