JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC...
The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth...
VIP
Biden's Farewell Letter Is a Gaslighting Doozy
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it...
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being...
The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending...
Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY...
Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails...
Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of...
VIP
Sen. Angus King Says Pete Hegseth's Position Is That Torture Is OK
Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals
Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove...
Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will...
Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across...

About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Here we go, dear Twitchy readers, day two of confirmation hearings for Trump's picks after a crazy first day with Pete Hegseth. We knew many Democrats were nuts but WHOA NELLY, yesterday was insane.

Advertisement

This morning they have started with Pam Bondi for AG and Marco Rubio for Secretary of State.

Pam Bondi just NAILED it in her opening comments.

Of course.

Watch:

Imagine that. An AG who actually gives a damn about keeping Americans safe. What a novel idea especially after the last four years where our AG was more concerned about vilifying parents who wanted their kids in schools than about the security of our people. 

Democrats have made it clear they care more about criminals than victims and that stops NOW.

This was perfect, especially after Dick Durbin sat up there and whined about the possibility that she would be 'loyal' to Trump, which of course had this editor wondering if he asked Eric Holder if he would be loyal to Obama as his WING MAN.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The amount of hypocrisy from Democrats during these hearings so far (and we imagine they will only get worse) has just been obnoxious, even for them.

===========================================================================

Related:

Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She Would've Been (Watch)

So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)

Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth and I Have THOUGHTS

ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth She Starts YELLING (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: DOJ TRUMP AG 2024 ELECTION PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host
Warren Squire
The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth Has a Key Vote: PRICELESS
Doug P.
JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)
Sam J.
The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending Politics
Warren Squire
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it Out' on the House Floor
Eric V.
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host Warren Squire
Advertisement