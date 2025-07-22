Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as...
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 22, 2025

This is a very interesting story, and one that just did fatal damage to the Left's narrative surrounding the ouster of 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert.

It turns out word of the cancellation came down in June, before the Paramount/CBS settlement was announced and almost a month before Colbert was made aware.

Advertisement

Hollywood's self-described 'insider newsletter' The Ankler has the scoop:

Here's more:

On June 27just a few days before Paramount would announce its $16 million 60 Minutes settlement with President Trump, James Dixon received a call from CBS executives informing the prominent talent manager that the network was walking away from his client Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. Dixon knew the news more than two weeks before his client, I’ve learned.

The franchise, which started in 1993 with David Letterman behind the desk, will soon go the way of other late-night offerings including CBS’ own After Midnight and The Late Late Show With James Corden as well as NBC’s Last Call With Carson Daly and its replacement, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. The genre’s footprint continues shrink amid a depressed ad market that saw the losses on Colbert’s show, which is No. 1 in late night with an average of 2.4 million viewers, grow to around $40 million last year. (Late Show costs $100 million annually to produce, per a source.)

Colbert, though, would not learn the news of his show’s demise until he returned from vacation. It was after Colbert taped the Wednesday, July 16 episode, I’m told, that Dixon informed him of CBS’ decision. The following day, Colbert stunned the TV industry and announced the cancellation at the top of the show.

Recommended

Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
justmindy
Advertisement

Wonder if all the hysterical pearl-clutchers will apologize and calm down?

Probably not.

Almost.

Always a hoaxer.

But let's just assume Colbert didn't know until July 16. That's almost irrelevant. 

The news predated the settlement and predated Colbert's attacks on Paramount/CBS during his monologue.

It's really fascinating.

Oof indeed.

Advertisement

Despite that, Kimmel was behind Colbert in the ratings and they were both beaten by Greg Gutfeld.

And he's on cable.

It's possible studio execs knew the settlement was coming. But remember: Colbert's contract was up in 2026 anyway.

Paramount/CBS chose not to extend it.

And Colbert remains on the air until May.

Very much a *chef's kiss.*

The Left, once again, is outraged over nothing.

Which is why this story was only revealed by The Ankler.

Advertisement

Not a thing to do with Trump.

But the Left will never let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

It's kinda funny when you put it that way.

We wonder how much the show will lose before it ends in May.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
justmindy
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics
Amy Curtis
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as Their Arguments Fail
Warren Squire
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market
justmindy
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba justmindy
Advertisement