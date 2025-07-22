Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:40 PM on July 22, 2025
Imgflip

Back in November, this writer told you about a study that showed 'anti-racist' DEI training made people see racism, discrimination, and 'microaggressions' in situations where none of those things existed.

That's by design, of course. The 'anti-racist' industry has a vested interest in keeping racism alive and well. How else would Robin DiAngelo have money to pay reparations to Matt Walsh's Black producer?

It's vile and actually racist (even if Democrats say they can't be racist). But sometimes, it's downright comically cringe.

Like this video.

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for one of the most awkward minutes of your life:

Yikes.

No, it's not helping social cohesion. It's doing the opposite -- which is what the Left wants.

Of course tax dollars paid for that garbage.

Death is preferable.

It is not.

Correct. This is how the Left projects these situations in their imaginations.

Reality is far, far different.

Yes, it is.

Not a soul.

The post reads:

And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are not all ignorant, racist, boors)

Is the BBC operating in an alternate universe to the rest of us?

When I was a secretarial temp, I did have one older white man, in the middle of a meeting, talk about the 'N****r in the woodpile' though. 

He immediately realised what he'd said and he apologised profusely. 

This was in the mid 1980s. 

He would probably be sacked now, but a simple apology (which I didn't actually ask for) was sufficient to resolve the matter. 

If this were now , I could do an Upton, start crying, declare that I felt 'unsafe', be escorted out of the building shaking with 'trauma', claim for damages and get loads of compo.

This is the correct response.

This is far worse.

Hahahahahahaha.

They have not.

