WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)

Back in November, this writer told you about a study that showed 'anti-racist' DEI training made people see racism, discrimination, and 'microaggressions' in situations where none of those things existed.

That's by design, of course. The 'anti-racist' industry has a vested interest in keeping racism alive and well. How else would Robin DiAngelo have money to pay reparations to Matt Walsh's Black producer?

It's vile and actually racist (even if Democrats say they can't be racist). But sometimes, it's downright comically cringe.

Like this video.

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for one of the most awkward minutes of your life:

The BBC has created a ‘Black woman’s guide to workplace microaggressions’.



Unsurprisingly, it paints all white people out to be nothing but bumbling caricatures of idiocy.



Is this really helping societal cohesion? pic.twitter.com/Yq3c0Wlelc — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 22, 2025

Yikes.

No, it's not helping social cohesion. It's doing the opposite -- which is what the Left wants.

Where did I find the link to this video?



In Lambeth Council’s (@lambeth_council) ‘Anti-Racism Training’.



Taxpayer-funded division. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 22, 2025

Of course tax dollars paid for that garbage.

kill me now — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) July 22, 2025

Death is preferable.

It's called "racism," dude. I'm guessing "societal cohesion" isn't a top priority of the average, filthy racist. — Hippy 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@TheHippyOfDeath) July 22, 2025

It is not.

I've literally never met another human of any persuasion who behaves like any of the clowns in this piece. that includes the black lady — Quint (@Quintsnchal) July 22, 2025

Correct. This is how the Left projects these situations in their imaginations.

Reality is far, far different.

this is utterly hideous. wankology of the highest order — Quint (@Quintsnchal) July 22, 2025

Yes, it is.

No one acts like anyone in this video. https://t.co/AG5dfYZKFN — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) July 22, 2025

Not a soul.

As a Black woman approaching retirement I have never experienced anything like this in the workplace.



It's insulting to black people and infantilises us, (we are not fragile neurotics).



And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are… https://t.co/2dj1mCoqyW — HRH Dr P: "Raging Transphobe" (@Psychgirl211) July 22, 2025

The post reads:

And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are not all ignorant, racist, boors) Is the BBC operating in an alternate universe to the rest of us? When I was a secretarial temp, I did have one older white man, in the middle of a meeting, talk about the 'N****r in the woodpile' though.



He immediately realised what he'd said and he apologised profusely. This was in the mid 1980s. He would probably be sacked now, but a simple apology (which I didn't actually ask for) was sufficient to resolve the matter. If this were now , I could do an Upton, start crying, declare that I felt 'unsafe', be escorted out of the building shaking with 'trauma', claim for damages and get loads of compo.

This is the correct response.

Marxist hate manuals should really have a dedicated investigation to find who crafted and created them.



To me a racist sticker on a bus stop isn't even in the same ballpark as this highly damaging bulls**t. https://t.co/uHawCf5dkW — Diogenes Bowl (@DiogenesBalls) July 22, 2025

This is far worse.

Hahahahahahaha.

Have they ever been to an actual office? https://t.co/VHzsNL6B9Q — Matt Stertz (@phattmatt) July 22, 2025

They have not.