NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and Bias

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The human brain works in interesting ways, ways we don't even fully understand. It interprets the world around us, processes our thoughts, and influences us with our subconscious. It also makes interesting connections -- which is why you can read a document with missing letters and largely put together the puzzle pieces. 

It can also notice patterns when you are more aware of them. When this writer bought her car a couple of years ago, a Honda CRV, she suddenly noticed a lot of Honda CRVs on the road. It's just how the brain works. It sees patterns of a familiar thing.

So it's not really a surprise that the rotten work of the 'anti-racist' movement has made people see racism everywhere -- even in the most innocuous of things. That's precisely the point and purpose: it was a solution in search of a problem:

Everyone knew this would happen.

Look, science.

Oh, look. Nothing racist.

Which is how DiAngelo and Kendi want things to be -- because they get rich.

This is scary.

Anti-racism is toxic.

We can all guess where this is going.

Surprise, surprise!

It's not about tolerance. Never was.

We wonder if Matt Walsh learned about caste. He is a DEI expert, after all.

And, once more, they set up a scenario.

Guess what happens?

We bet you can guess what happens,

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

There's that punishment again.

Wow.

That's actually racist.

Which is what DiAngelo and Kendi want -- more racism. So they can sell more books and more lecture tickets.

Yes, let's review.

By design.

It's all intentional, ironic but intentional.

Tell us more about how conservatives are the authoritarians here.

People like DiAngelo and Kendi want punishments for those who don't toe the line.

They are authoritarians.

 And certain people make lots of money off of this.

DEI training is not just counterproductive, it's harmful.

It sure was.

Keep this in mind. DEI needs to D-I-E.

