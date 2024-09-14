This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?'

The Left are lovers of censorship, and if they could outright ban conservatives from social media, movies, television, etc. they'd do it in a heartbeat.

But because we live in a nation where free speech still means something, they can't do it outright. But they can censor in other ways.

We told you about Matt Walsh and his latest movie, 'Am I Racist?' and how mad the Left is about this. Walsh made an absolute fool out of 'anti-racist' grifters like Robin DiAngelo and others, exposing them for the frauds and bigots they are. It was so bad, many of them were driven to deactivate their X accounts. Buh-bye.

They hate it so much they're trying to stop people from seeing it, prompting at least one theater to cancel showings of the film due to threats.

As for film critics? They're pretending the movie -- which has a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes -- doesn't even exist.

99 percent audience score but still zero mainstream film critics have reviewed it. I haven’t seen them this scared to review a movie since my last movie. pic.twitter.com/wzK6BSdEYK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2024

Shame on them.

even liberals on /r/boxoffice are leaving good reviews pic.twitter.com/kEJmrBvAHT — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) September 14, 2024

Oh, look at that.

Congratulations Matt. I live in Phila so of course I have to travel to see it, but you’re worth it😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/abPBMcA9cT — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) September 14, 2024

Hearing reports of sold out showings.

It was hilarious



10/10 recommend - and doesn't matter what side of the aisle you sit on (politically wise)



Both sides should find this movie funny and worth watching in theaters pic.twitter.com/6pwoUbyFQs — True Patriot (@TruePatriot8472) September 14, 2024

This writer is going to have to see if she can get to a showing near her house.

Here’s the four! @HollywoodInToto is worth following-bringing back film reviews on content, not politics! https://t.co/1EJ8VbYtqL — JP Ross 🇨🇦 (@JP_Rossco) September 14, 2024

Note Walsh said mainstream critics.

Can’t wait. I’ve got tickets to tonight’s showing. The theater is nearly sold out so I suggest going online and buying those reserved seats if you can.



You want to be able to laugh your ass off at backwards-thinking elites like Saira Rao who’s already deleted her X in shame. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WegwLCZIQO — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) September 14, 2024

Matt Walsh committed the cardinal sin of mocking our self-proclaimed moral and intellectual superiors.

I just saw the movie. Theatre was pretty full for a matinee. Everyone was laughing and commenting. There was applause at the end. I have never been to a film where people applauded at the end.



Big takeaway is what I already can sense to be true... DEI is a total grift. https://t.co/VeetdsZC6j — Collin Cusce (@CollinCusce) September 14, 2024

We all knew it was a grift.

This movie is incredible, way better than "What is a Woman?", the best part is that every day Americans of all backgrounds (even with confederate flags hanging in the background) understand race better than the "academics" Walsh interviews. Should be made free after theaters. https://t.co/SgAWwTmjZA — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) September 14, 2024

The reason the Left is so mad is because it makes those 'very smart' people look like idiots.

That is an amazing audience score! https://t.co/MTXCyZ0eis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

It really is.

But do you really think they’d give you a fair shake? https://t.co/oD1LClW9n1 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2024

Nope.

This is a kind of censorship...refusing to review a movie that came out bc you don't like it. Or it's politically incorrect. Those are the only reasons I can think of leftists not wanting to see a movie that asks the question 'am I racist?' And/or attempts to answer that… https://t.co/AOGOx7f7ss — Lynn Thomas (@LynnT919) September 14, 2024

It truly is a form of censorship.