This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 14, 2024
Twitchy

The Left are lovers of censorship, and if they could outright ban conservatives from social media, movies, television, etc. they'd do it in a heartbeat.

But because we live in a nation where free speech still means something, they can't do it outright. But they can censor in other ways.

We told you about Matt Walsh and his latest movie, 'Am I Racist?' and how mad the Left is about this. Walsh made an absolute fool out of 'anti-racist' grifters like Robin DiAngelo and others, exposing them for the frauds and bigots they are. It was so bad, many of them were driven to deactivate their X accounts. Buh-bye.

They hate it so much they're trying to stop people from seeing it, prompting at least one theater to cancel showings of the film due to threats.

As for film critics? They're pretending the movie -- which has a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes -- doesn't even exist.

Shame on them.

Oh, look at that.

Hearing reports of sold out showings.

This writer is going to have to see if she can get to a showing near her house.

Note Walsh said mainstream critics.

Matt Walsh committed the cardinal sin of mocking our self-proclaimed moral and intellectual superiors.

We all knew it was a grift.

The reason the Left is so mad is because it makes those 'very smart' people look like idiots.

It really is.

Nope.

It truly is a form of censorship.

