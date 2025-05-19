VIP
Trans Woman Helps Female Reverend in Queering the Church
Joy Reid’s Warns Project 2025 Is Meant to Elevate White Christian Men to...
No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against...
VIP
Democrats Do Not Get to Use Biden's Cancer As a Shield for Their...
Alexander Vindman Considering Run for Senate
Daily Beast: Pope 'Spurned' VP J.D. Vance by Giving Him a Private Audience...
Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries
If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Says Biden, Unlike Trump, Has Been Transparent About Health
OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals
Brian Stelter Notes the ‘Extraordinary’ Timing of Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis and Tapper’s Bo...
The Bechdel Test Was a JOKE! X Users Defend Absence of Women's Roles...
Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over...

Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Don't get excited because nothing is going to come from this. Rep. James Comer and the House Judiciary Republicans put together a mountain of evidence that Joe "The Big Guy" Biden had profited from his crackhead son's shenanigans overseas, but clowns like the Washington Post's Philip Bump ensured us there was no evidence. There was plenty, but nothing was done with it.

Advertisement

Now, Comer is saying they think they've identified the White House staffers who were making good use of Biden's autopen while he was mentally incapacitated.

… result of our investigation, these were all signed with the autopen. And clearly from that interview, which was many many months prior to the heavy use of the autopen, Joe Biden wasn't capable of making decisions. He wasn't coherent."

Comer says anyone involved in the use of the autopen will be invited for "a transcribed interview," then they will "receive a subpoena and they will have a full-blown deposition."

"We want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration when he was clearly in mental decline."

Sad, but true.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're not expecting much, if anything, to be honest. As far as we know, this hasn't been touched by the media except by "Hannity." If anything, the cover-up we heard about all last week and the Robert Hur recordings ought to have some people second-guessing who was using that autopen.

***

Tags: JAMES COMEY JOE BIDEN STAFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against Dem Who Stormed ICE Facility
Doug P.
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over Biden's Cancer BACKFIRES
Sam J.
If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His Post Prove Them WRONG
Amy Curtis
Daily Beast: Pope 'Spurned' VP J.D. Vance by Giving Him a Private Audience (Wait, Wut?)
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid’s Warns Project 2025 Is Meant to Elevate White Christian Men to a Higher Tier
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement