Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen

Don't get excited because nothing is going to come from this. Rep. James Comer and the House Judiciary Republicans put together a mountain of evidence that Joe "The Big Guy" Biden had profited from his crackhead son's shenanigans overseas, but clowns like the Washington Post's Philip Bump ensured us there was no evidence. There was plenty, but nothing was done with it.

Advertisement

Now, Comer is saying they think they've identified the White House staffers who were making good use of Biden's autopen while he was mentally incapacitated.

Rep. James Comer believes they've identified the staffers involved "in the use of the autopen" when Biden was "clearly in mental decline."



"It questions who was actually making the decisions...Many of these executive orders, as well as the pardons of Biden's entire family as a… pic.twitter.com/uYcLrmXr44 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 18, 2025

… result of our investigation, these were all signed with the autopen. And clearly from that interview, which was many many months prior to the heavy use of the autopen, Joe Biden wasn't capable of making decisions. He wasn't coherent." Comer says anyone involved in the use of the autopen will be invited for "a transcribed interview," then they will "receive a subpoena and they will have a full-blown deposition." "We want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration when he was clearly in mental decline."

I wish Comer would do something, but usually he just talks tough and nothing happens. — Raymond Henson (@RayhensonRE) May 18, 2025

Sad, but true.

We’re not just investigating a pen. We’re investigating who’s been running the country while Joe was playing Weekend at Biden’s. The real scandal isn’t the autopilot, it’s who programmed the route. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 19, 2025

Good. I can’t imagine these people having access to use the most powerful signature in the world and it never being abused in some way.



Let’s see where this leads. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) May 19, 2025

Some real accountability for what’s been going on behind the scenes. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) May 19, 2025

Staffers?



So they're going to blame some underlings instead of the real culprits? — Ethan Cole (@EthanCole628) May 19, 2025

They're going to hold hearings and huff and puff. They might slam their fists on the table, raise their voices, and promise there will be accountability. Blah, blah, blah, here's a sternly worded letter, the end. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) May 19, 2025

We're not expecting much, if anything, to be honest. As far as we know, this hasn't been touched by the media except by "Hannity." If anything, the cover-up we heard about all last week and the Robert Hur recordings ought to have some people second-guessing who was using that autopen.

***