The Real ‘Big Lie’: Scott Jennings Says Legacy Media and Dems Should Feel 'Shame' for the Biden Cover-Up

Scott Jennings was calling out the real ‘Big Lie’ on Saturday night at the annual dinner of American Experiment in Minnesota. The legacy media loves bringing up their ‘Big Lie’ that references President Donald Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. But the genuine conspiracy of the legacy media and their Democrat Party to cover up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline easily dwarfs anything relating to Trump.

Jennings gets right to the point. (WATCH)

SHAME on every single Democrat official who perpetrated the real "big lie" on the American people.



They may feel like they "got away with it" today. But the voters will not forget 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKZOpdG7qs — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 19, 2025

They won’t forget because we won’t let them forget. — Proton (@Proton4634) May 19, 2025

No, we won’t.

Posters say every aspect of Biden’s ‘presidency’ is now suspect and must be scrutinized. Also, Biden’s sudden cancer announcement sounds like a conveniently planned deflection.

They’ve lost his ever loving mind if they believe the American people are not going to question Biden’s entire Administration. Who really kept the border wide open, who ordered the swift withdrawal from Afghanistan and COVID decisions & Ukraine! And pardons! It is not a dream — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) May 19, 2025

The timing of the whole "cancer diagnosis" is really dodgy. I feel an ache in my heart that he's been sick quite a long time, and likely has not received proper treatment, because it wasn't advantageous to certain interests, for his illness to be known. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) May 19, 2025

No one is buying that this is a recent discovery.

Despite everything that transpired over the last four years, posters warn that Democrat voters are not easily swayed by facts or logic.

We shouldn't overestimate the average Democrat voter, folks.

They would continue voting Democrat even if that party endorsed a box of rocks for President. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 19, 2025

The exposure phase is still in progress. Check back in a year and we shall see where it all lands. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) May 19, 2025

They did vote for a box of rocks in 2020. — Al Lamanda (@lamandaal) May 19, 2025

They did. It was Joe Biden. — dah p (@dahp2020) May 19, 2025

They have already elected several boxes of rocks to Congress and at least one to the presidency. — Dennis Schimke (@_Schimke_) May 19, 2025

That’s true. Even Rock City, on Lookout Mountain in Georgia, has fewer boxes of rocks than the Democrat Party at this point.