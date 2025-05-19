Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for...
The Real ‘Big Lie’: Scott Jennings Says Legacy Media and Dems Should Feel 'Shame' for the Biden Cover-Up

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings was calling out the real ‘Big Lie’ on Saturday night at the annual dinner of American Experiment in Minnesota. The legacy media loves bringing up their ‘Big Lie’ that references President Donald Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. But the genuine conspiracy of the legacy media and their Democrat Party to cover up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline easily dwarfs anything relating to Trump.

Jennings gets right to the point. (WATCH)

No, we won’t.

Posters say every aspect of Biden’s ‘presidency’ is now suspect and must be scrutinized. Also, Biden’s sudden cancer announcement sounds like a conveniently planned deflection.

No one is buying that this is a recent discovery.

Despite everything that transpired over the last four years, posters warn that Democrat voters are not easily swayed by facts or logic.

That’s true. Even Rock City, on Lookout Mountain in Georgia, has fewer boxes of rocks than the Democrat Party at this point.

CANCER DEMOCRATS FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN LEGACY LIES

