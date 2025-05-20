Hakeem Jeffries and Dems Announce ‘Look Forward’ Policy to Avoid Talking About Biden...
Seashell of a Man: Golly Gee ‘Grandpa’ Comey Isn’t Fooling Anyone About His ‘8647’ Threat to Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey knew what ‘8647’ meant when he posted a pic of it spelled out in seashells on social media a few days ago. But now he’s making the media rounds, trying to pretend he's just an old grandpa who doesn’t understand this crazy modern world around him.

Here’s more. (READ)

James Comey adopts the ‘Aw-Shucks' defense — 

— says he’s just an old granddad that wears sweaters and jeans who saw some shells with an "artistic flair” and wanted to take a “silly picture."

"I thought, what a clever way to express a political view."

"The shells were the same color for each of the letters, the different colors for the letters. It took a lot of work. Somebody with artistic flair did that. And I have a hard time believing it was anybody with a a dark intention."

"And it certainly was no dark intention on my part or my spouse’s part."

Here’s Comey. (WATCH)

Many Boomers who watch this video will buy his act.

Some commenters say Comey is pulling a ‘Jake Tapper’ and has hired a PR firm to help him dig himself out of the hole he’s dug for himself.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He sounds like a walking ad for AARP.

Posters say Comey is a liar and that he did the stunt to draw attention to his new crime novel.

‘Grandpa’ Comey isn’t fooling anyone who is unplugged from the legacy media.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI INTERVIEW JAMES COMEY LIARS LIES

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
