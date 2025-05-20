Seashell of a Man: Golly Gee ‘Grandpa’ Comey Isn’t Fooling Anyone About His ‘8647’ Threat to Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey knew what ‘8647’ meant when he posted a pic of it spelled out in seashells on social media a few days ago. But now he’s making the media rounds, trying to pretend he's just an old grandpa who doesn’t understand this crazy modern world around him.

Here’s more. (READ)

James Comey adopts the ‘Aw-Shucks' defense — — says he’s just an old granddad that wears sweaters and jeans who saw some shells with an "artistic flair” and wanted to take a “silly picture." "I thought, what a clever way to express a political view." "The shells were the same color for each of the letters, the different colors for the letters. It took a lot of work. Somebody with artistic flair did that. And I have a hard time believing it was anybody with a a dark intention." "And it certainly was no dark intention on my part or my spouse’s part."

Here’s Comey. (WATCH)

does he actually belive that we are that gullible??? — bill fleckenstein (@fleckcap) May 19, 2025

Sadly, too many are. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 19, 2025

Many Boomers who watch this video will buy his act.

Some commenters say Comey is pulling a ‘Jake Tapper’ and has hired a PR firm to help him dig himself out of the hole he’s dug for himself.

He probably hired a crisis management PR firm and there is no telling how many iterations went into that answer and how many times they rehearsed it.



And it’s still laughable. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 19, 2025

Grandfather, sweater and jeans 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

He sounds like a walking ad for AARP.

Posters say Comey is a liar and that he did the stunt to draw attention to his new crime novel.

He's outright lying. He was the head of the FBI and knew exactly what he was doing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 19, 2025

Indeed, he did. He thought it all out in advance. He knew he wouldn’t be arrested for his stupid post, but he knew it would create news about him and that is what he desired. Very odd behavior. — Carole G (@CaroleG26) May 19, 2025

And he’s horrible at this aw shucks folksy dumb grandpa routine — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

‘Grandpa’ Comey isn’t fooling anyone who is unplugged from the legacy media.