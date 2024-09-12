Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out

Elie Mystal Says Trump's Supporters Are Just as Despicable as He Is
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:00 PM on September 12, 2024
Twitchy

No one has done more to get toxic people off of Twitter than Matt Walsh. Sure, Elon's purchase got lots of threats by the same people who never moved to Canada when Trump won in 2016. But for the most part, the racists known as anti-racists stuck it out because Twitter is a good place to get sweet, sweet engagement cash from fashionable racism (and sadly, real racism).

Advertisement

With that said, many people opened their browsers on September 12, 2024 this morning to find this.

Robin DiAngelo, like fellow professional race huckster, Samira Rao nuked her account in response to being exposed by Matt Walsh's new movie "Am I Racist". One can understand why DiAngelo deleted her account ahead of the movie's release and it's because of clips like this.

Is Walsh a brave truth-teller, provocateur, troll or some combination thereof? Regardless of your answer, he's having fun with this.

Clearly, Walsh is bathing in white tears and drying off in a soft, fluffy towel of white fragility.

Here's to hoping that the era of profiting from race-baiting and luring affluent white women away from their cash is ending. It's an old Twitter game, but taking one of Rao's, or Ibram X. Kendi's or DiAngelo's Tweets and substituting any race's name in place of "white" and it would make a Klansman blush.

We're glad to see how the Black community is taking the sad news that their unasked-for savior is gone.

Spit-take moment!

Flaming the wokies with their own flame-thrower is just *chef's kiss*.

Perhaps. Or maybe they were just happy to cash in on the George Floyd gold rush while it was hot.

Seems like a good button for this post.

